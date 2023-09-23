Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Central def. Yankton, 21-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 21-19
Douglas def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14
Harrisburg def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15
Pine Ridge def. Crow Creek Tribal School, 15-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-19
Sioux Falls Washington def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-22, 21-25, 25-9, 25-18
Wakpala def. Oelrichs, 25-14, 25-20, 27-29, 9-25, 15-12
Belle Fourche Invite=
Custer def. Bowman County, N.D., 2-1
Philip def. Belle Fourche, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22
Philip def. New Underwood, 25-9, 25-11
CSDC Tournament=
Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-18, 25-10
Faulkton def. Sully Buttes, 25-11, 25-14
Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-4, 25-10
Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-0, 25-18
Miller def. Potter County, 25-13, 25-23
Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 25-16
Potter County def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-19, 25-22
Sully Buttes def. Potter County, 25-15, 25-20
Wolsey-Wessington def. Faulkton, 25-20, 25-20
Wolsey-Wessington def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-15, 25-11
Wolsey-Wessington def. Miller, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23
James Valley Christian Volleyball Tournament=
Aberdeen Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17
Pentagon Tournament=
Black Division=
Pool A=
Canistota def. Hanson, 25-12, 20-25, 25-17
Canistota def. Webster, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Canistota, 25-20, 25-16
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Hanson, 25-9, 25-21
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Webster, 25-18, 27-25
Parkston def. Gayville-Volin High School, 2-0
Webster def. Hanson, 2-0
Pool B=
Ethan def. Howard, 25-6, 25-13
Ethan def. Parker, 25-21, 25-17
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Ethan, 25-21, 26-24
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Howard, 2-0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Parker, 2-0
Parker def. Howard, 2-0
Semifinal=
Ethan def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-22, 25-18
Hanson def. Parker, 2-0
Howard def. Webster, 2-0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Canistota, 25-13, 25-20
Final=
Howard def. Hanson, 2-1
Blue Division=
Pool A=
Sioux Falls Christian def. Huron, 2-0
Warner def. Huron, 25-15, 25-11
Warner def. Sioux Falls Christian, 25-15, 25-22
Pool B=
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Dell Rapids, 2-0
Western Christian, Iowa def. Dell Rapids, 2-0
Western Christian, Iowa def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 2-1
Pool C=
Chester def. Gretna East, Neb., 16-25, 25-22, 28-26
Chester def. Unity Christian, Iowa, 25-18, 25-17
Dakota Valley def. Chester, 25-20, 25-13
Gretna East, Neb. def. Dakota Valley, 2-0
First Round=
Dell Rapids def. Huron, 2-0
Sioux Falls Christian def. Western Christian, Iowa, 2-0
Warner def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 2-0
Dell Rapids def. Western Christian, Iowa, 2-0
Huron def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 2-1
Semifinal=
Chester def. Huron, 2-0
Unity Christian, Iowa def. Dell Rapids, 2-0
Warner def. Gretna East, Neb., 2-0
Final=
Unity Christian, Iowa def. Chester, 2-0
Warner def. Sioux Falls Christian, 2-1
Orange Division=
Pool A=
Colman-Egan def. Gayville-Volin High School, 2-0
Colman-Egan def. Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D., 2-1
Colman-Egan def. Parkston, 2-1
Gayville-Volin High School def. Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D., 2-1
Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. def. Parkston, 2-1
Pool B=
Florence/Henry def. Freeman, 2-0
Florence/Henry def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 2-0
Florence/Henry def. Winner, 2-0
Freeman def. Winner, 2-1
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Freeman, 2-0
Winner def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 2-0
Semifinal=
Colman-Egan def. Winner, 2-0
Gayville-Volin High School def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 2-0
Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. def. Freeman, 2-0
Parkston def. Florence/Henry, 2-0
Final=
Colman-Egan def. Parkston, 2-1
Oak Grove Lutheran, N.D. def. Gayville-Volin High School, 2-0
White Division=
Pool A=
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Milbank, 25-18, 25-4
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Platte-Geddes, 30-25, 24-26, 25-15
Mobridge-Pollock def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 19-25, 25-21, 26-24
Mobridge-Pollock def. Milbank, 2-0
Mobridge-Pollock def. Platte-Geddes, 2-1
Platte-Geddes def. Milbank, 2-1
Pool B=
Rapid City Christian def. Arlington, 2-0
Rapid City Christian def. Sioux Valley, 2-0
Rapid City Christian def. Tea Area, 2-0
Sioux Valley def. Arlington, 2-1
Sioux Valley def. Tea Area, 2-0
Tea Area def. Arlington, 2-0
Semifinal=
Milbank def. Tea Area, 2-1
Mobridge-Pollock def. Sioux Valley, 2-0
Platte-Geddes def. Arlington, 2-0
Rapid City Christian def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-19, 25-20
Final=
Platte-Geddes def. Milbank, 2-0
Rapid City Christian def. Mobridge-Pollock, 2-0
Spartan Invitational Volleyball Tournament=
Deubrook def. Colome, 2-0
Deubrook def. Jones County, 2-0
Deubrook def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 2-0
Northwestern def. Colome, 25-6, 25-11
Northwestern def. Deubrook, 2-0
Northwestern def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-7, 25-5
Northwestern def. Wessington Springs, 25-11, 25-14
