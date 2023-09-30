On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until government shutdown:
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 30, 2023 6:03 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atholton 20, Howard 16

C. H. Flowers 44, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

Glen Burnie 53, Woodlawn 0

        How can agencies better reach underserved populations as we head into open season? Join Jory Heckman on Oct. 4 as he discusses tools and analytics to improve the customer experience with TransUnion's Scott Straub. Register today!

Gwynn Park 47, Crossland 8

Hereford 50, Eastern Tech 0

La Salle, Pa. 38, Calvert Hall College 35

Lancaster, Va. 32, Col. Richardson 30

Long Reach 21, Centennial 16

MD School for the Deaf 56, Valley Forge Military, Pa. 8

Mt. Hebron 49, Hammond 0

National Christian Academy 20, KIPP DC Legacy College, D.C. 16

        Read more: Sports News

New Town 41, Dulaney 0

North Caroline 28, Queen Annes County 16

Owings Mills 36, Towson 0

Parkdale 54, High Point 0

SEED 36, Central 6

Woodberry Forest, Va. 35, Landon 7

___

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|6 CAPA Fall Conference & Vendor...
10|6 Power Breakfast: AI/ML Opportunities
10|6 2023 Fall Golf Tournament
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories