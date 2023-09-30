Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Atholton 20, Howard 16
C. H. Flowers 44, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
Glen Burnie 53, Woodlawn 0
Gwynn Park 47, Crossland 8
Hereford 50, Eastern Tech 0
La Salle, Pa. 38, Calvert Hall College 35
Lancaster, Va. 32, Col. Richardson 30
Long Reach 21, Centennial 16
MD School for the Deaf 56, Valley Forge Military, Pa. 8
Mt. Hebron 49, Hammond 0
National Christian Academy 20, KIPP DC Legacy College, D.C. 16
New Town 41, Dulaney 0
North Caroline 28, Queen Annes County 16
Owings Mills 36, Towson 0
Parkdale 54, High Point 0
SEED 36, Central 6
Woodberry Forest, Va. 35, Landon 7
