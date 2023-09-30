On Air: Federal News Network
PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 30, 2023 6:34 pm
5 min read
      

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Hitchcock County def. Triplains-Brewster, Kan., 25-20, 25-17

Ashland Greenwood Tournament=

Pool A=

Auburn def. Ralston, 25-12, 25-11

Lincoln Lutheran def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-8, 25-10

Pool B=

Omaha Roncalli def. Plattsmouth, 21-25, 25-18, 25-11

Wahoo def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-19, 25-16

Championship Bracket=

Semifinal=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-15, 25-7

Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-22, 25-21

Third Place=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-18, 25-17

Championship=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Wahoo, 25-13, 21-25, 25-8

Consolation Bracket=

Semifinal=

Omaha Roncalli def. Auburn, 25-20, 25-16

Plattsmouth def. Ralston, 25-12, 25-11

Seventh Place=

Auburn de. Ralston, 25-13, 25-9

Fifth Place=

Omaha Roncalli def. Plattsmouth, 19-25, 25-16, 25-14

Clarkson/Leigh Tournament=

Clarkson-Leigh def. Pender, 25-12, 25-16

Elmwood-Murdock def. Howells/Dodge, 25-23, 25-14

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Cross County, 25-19, 25-13

Wynot def. Aquinas, 25-12, 25-9

Consolation Semifinal=

Cross County def. Aquinas, 25-14, 25-21

Howells/Dodge def. Pender, 25-20, 25-15

Semifinal=

Clarkson-Leigh def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-19, 25-14

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Wynot, 25-18, 25-17

Seventh Place=

Aquinas def. Pender, 25-13, 25-14

Fifth Place=

Cross County def. Howells/Dodge, 25-16, 23-25, 25-23

Third Place=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Wynot, 25-19, 25-20

Championship=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Clarkson-Leigh, 25-20, 10-25, 25-21

Columbus Classic=

Columbus Lakeview def. Ord, 25-23, 25-23

Columbus Scotus def. North Bend Central, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20

Malcolm def. Blair, 25-15, 25-16

Consolation Semifinal=

Ord def. North Bend Central, 25-21, 19-25, 25-17

Semifinal=

Malcolm def. Beatrice, 25-16, 28-26

Seventh Place=

North Bend Central def. Blair, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18

Columbus Invitational=

Bellevue East def. Omaha Burke, 25-20, 26-24

Grand Island def. Bellevue East, 25-16, 25-17

Grand Island def. Columbus, 30-28, 26-24

Grand Island def. Omaha Burke, 25-17, 25-18

Fort Calhoun Tournament=

Archbishop Bergan def. West Point-Beemer, 25-12, 25-13

Guardian Angels def. Fort Calhoun, 25-23, 25-12

Johnson-Brock def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-17

Omaha Concordia def. Conestoga, 26-28, 25-18, 25-19

Consolation=

Conestoga def. Fort Calhoun, 25-22, 25-20

West Point-Beemer def. Louisville, 25-12, 25-21

Consolation Semifinal=

Conestoga def. Archbishop Bergan, 16-25, 25-16, 25-23

Omaha Concordia def. West Point-Beemer, 25-7, 19-25, 25-18

Semifinal=

Guardian Angels def. Omaha Concordia, 25-13, 25-22

Johnson-Brock def. Archbishop Bergan, 27-25, 18-25, 25-23

Fifth Place=

Fort Calhoun def. Louisville, 25-21, 25-19

Third Place=

Omaha Concordia def. Conestoga, 25-20, 25-14

Championship=

Guardian Angels def. Johnson-Brock, 25-12, 25-22

Hyannis Round Robin=

Leyton def. Hyannis, 25-12, 25-13

Leyton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-23, 25-16

Leyton def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-16, 25-19

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 25-12, 25-15

Sandhills/Thedford def. Sandhills Valley, 25-9, 25-20

Johnson County Central Tournament=

Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Tri County, 25-20, 25-14

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-18, 25-17

Johnson County Central def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-11, 25-21

Thayer Central def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 25-14

Consolation Semifinal=

Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-19

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City, 29-27, 25-20

Semifinal=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 26-24, 25-21

Thayer Central def. Tri County, 25-21, 25-20

Seventh Place=

Fillmore Central def. Falls City, 25-17, 16-25, 27-25

Fifth Place=

Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-13, 25-21

Third Place=

Tri County def. Johnson County Central, 21-25, 25-13, 26-24

Championship=

Thayer Central def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-19, 25-10

Lakota Nation Invitational=

Pool B=

Pine Ridge, S.D. def. Santee, 25-17, 25-15

Santee def. Takini, S.D., 25-10, 25-16

Lincoln Northeast Tournament=

Gold Division=

Gretna def. Millard South, 25-15, 19-25, 25-13

Lincoln Northeast def. Waverly, 25-22, 25-23

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-13, 25-19

Omaha Marian def. Elkhorn South, 25-22, 25-18

Consolation Semifinal=

Lincoln North Star def. Elkhorn South, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23

Waverly def. Millard South, 25-12, 25-14

Semifinal=

Gretna def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16

Lincoln Pius X def. Omaha Marian, 25-21, 25-16

Seventh Place=

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 26-28, 25-23, 25-21

Fifth Place=

Waverly def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23

Third Place=

Omaha Marian def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-16, 25-21

Championship=

Lincoln Pius X def. Gretna, 25-17, 25-12

Silver Division=

Kearney def. Omaha Central, 25-12, 25-17

Lincoln Southeast def. Kearney, 26-24, 25-23

Lincoln Southeast def. Omaha Central, 25-14, 25-15

Mile High Invite=

Gordon/Rushville def. Lead-Deadwood, S.D., 25-9, 25-13

Gordon/Rushville def. New Underwood, S.D., 25-19, 25-22

Morrill Tournament=

Garden County def. Minatare, 25-12, 25-11

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. def. Crawford, 25-7, 25-18

Morrill def. Banner County, 25-6, 25-10

Sioux County def. Hay Springs, 25-22, 25-23

Consolation Semifinal=

Crawford def. Minatare, 25-23, 26-24

Hay Springs def. Banner County, 25-9, 25-9

Semifinal=

Garden County def. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo., 19-25, 25-8, 25-13

Morrill def. Sioux County, 25-22, 25-8

Fifth Place=

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 25-12, 25-21

Third Place=

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. def. Sioux County, 25-22, 25-16

Championship=

Morrill def. Garden County, 15-25, 25-22, 25-16

Oberlin Invitational=

Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-9, 25-13

Rawlins County, Kan. def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-4, 25-17

St. Francis, Kan. def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-11

Omaha Mercy Tournament=

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-7

Omaha Mercy def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-11

Omaha Mercy def. South Sioux City, 25-17, 25-21

Schuyler def. Omaha Bryan, 25-18, 25-22

South Sioux City def. Omaha Bryan, 25-17, 25-4

South Sioux City def. Schuyler, 25-20, 25-22

Raymond Central Invitational=

Fairbury def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-21, 25-12

Raymond Central def. Westview, 25-22, 25-21

Seward def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-13

York def. Hastings, 28-26, 25-18

Consolation Semifinal=

Hastings def. Arlington, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14

Tekamah-Herman def. Westview, 25-15, 25-21

Semifinal=

Raymond Central def. Fairbury, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23

Seward def. York, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19

Seventh Place=

Westview def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-19

Fifth Place=

Hastings def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 22-25, 26-24

Third Place=

Fairbury def. York, 25-3, 28-26

Championship=

Seward def. Raymond Central, 25-14, 25-22

Twin Cities Invitational=

Championship Bracket=

Crete def. Chadron, 25-17, 28-26

Gering def. Alliance, 25-21, 25-15

Ogallala def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-17, 25-22

Scottsbluff def. North Platte, 25-13, 25-8

Consolation Semifianal=

Grand Island Northwest def. North Platte, 25-20, 25-17

Semifinal=

Crete def. Gering, 25-14, 25-23

Ogallala def. Scottsbluff, 25-23, 25-20

Third Place=

Gering def. Scottsbluff, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23

Consolation Bracket=

Mitchell def. Burns, Wyo., 25-18, 23-25, 25-18

Twin Loup Triangular=

Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-17, 25-17

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Top Stories