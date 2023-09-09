Singleton, Allen help No. 7 Penn State defeat Delaware 63-7

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Nick Singleton ran for three touchdowns and No. 7 Penn State’s defense was nearly perfect as the Nittany Lions defeated Delaware 63-7 on Saturday.

Kaytron Allen ran for 103 yards and a touchdown, while quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula each scored on second-half runs for the Nittany Lions who dominated their FCS counterparts.

Penn State (2-0) scored touchdowns on its first four possessions. All of Singleton’s and Allen’s scores came inside five yards and ended long drives that wore the Blue Hens (1-1) down.

Singleton scored on a 2-yard run on the opening drive and Allen made it 14-0 with a 4-yard run. Singleton scored twice more in the second quarter before Allar hit tight end Tyler Warren with a short touchdown pass that gave Penn State a 35-7 halftime lead.

Playing its second ranked FBS opponent in program history, Delaware managed 84 yards in the opening half with 66 of them coming when Marcus Yarns raced 66 yards through Penn State’s defense for a touchdown run on third-and-1 with 1:05 left in the first quarter.

Delaware crossed midfield once in the second half. The Nittany Lions forced seven punts and two turnovers on 12 possessions on the afternoon.

Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca returned a Zach Marker interception for a touchdown with 2:43 left in the third.

Omari Evans caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Pribula late in the fourth to cap the scoring.

THE TAKEAWAY

Delaware: The Blue Hens won last week despite a sloppy, four-turnover performance. They wanted to avoid making the same mistakes again and were mostly able to do so until the second half. They had few answers on offense against against a more talented team.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions went up early and were able to rotate their second- and third-string players in early in the second half. Allar looked good for the second straight week, completing 22 of 26 passes for 204 yards.

UP NEXT

Delaware hosts Saint Francis on Saturday.

Penn State visits Illinois (1-1) on Saturday.

