On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until government shutdown:
Sports News

Spanish police raid soccer federation as part of probe into Barcelona’s payments to referee official

The Associated Press
September 28, 2023 4:52 am
1 min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police raided offices of the Spanish soccer federation on Thursday as part of a judicial investigation into the alleged payment of millions of euros over several years by Barcelona soccer club to the vice president of Spain’s football refereeing committee.

The Guardia Civil confirmed to The Associated Press that its police had searched the offices of the referee committee at the federation headquarters near Madrid. The police said they had not made any arrests and were acting on the orders of the judge investigating the case.

In March, state prosecutors formally accused Barcelona of corruption in sports, fraudulent management, and falsification of mercantile documentation. Prosecutors said the club paid José María Enríquez Negreira, a former referee who was a part of the federation’s refereeing committee from 1994 to 2018, 7.3 million euros ($7.7 million) from 2001-18.

Barcelona has denied any wrongdoing or conflict of interest, saying it paid for technical reports on referees but never tried to influence their decisions in games.

        How are agencies finding and hiring the right talent, and training the workforce to keep up with the needs of cybersecurity initiatives? Join Jason Miller and a panel of agency and industry leaders on Oct. 5 as they explore strategies and challenges. Register today!

The raids come after the federation has been rocked by a sexism scandal after its now former president kissed a player without her consent during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony last month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|4 Fort Gordon Innovation Day
10|4 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
10|4 Seattle Cybersecurity Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories