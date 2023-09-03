NFL
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|6½
|6½
|(54½)
|Detroit
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ATLANTA
|3
|3½
|(40)
|Carolina
|at WASHINGTON
|6
|7
|(38½)
|Arizona
|at MINNESOTA
|6½
|6
|(45½)
|Tampa Bay
|Cincinnati
|2½
|2½
|(47½)
|at CLEVELAND
|San Francisco
|2½
|2½
|(40½)
|at PITTSBURGH
|Jacksonville
|3½
|4½
|(45½)
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|3
|(41½)
|Tennessee
|at BALTIMORE
|9½
|10
|(44)
|Houston
|at LA CHARGERS
|2½
|2½
|(50½)
|Miami
|at SEATTLE
|5½
|5½
|(45½)
|LA Rams
|Philadelphia
|4
|3½
|(45)
|at NEW ENGLAND
|at CHICAGO
|2½
|1
|(43½)
|Green Bay
|at DENVER
|3½
|4
|(44)
|Las Vegas
|Dallas
|3½
|3½
|(46½)
|at NY GIANTS
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Buffalo
|1½
|2½
|(46½)
|at NY JETS
College Football
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at RUTGERS
|6½
|5½
|(38½)
|Northwestern
|Oregon State
|16½
|14½
|(55½)
|at SAN JOSE STATE
|LSU
|2½
|1½
|(56½)
|at FLORIDA STATE
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Clemson
|12½
|13
|(55½)
|at DUKE
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-146
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+124
|Boston
|-200
|at KANSAS CITY
|+168
|at TEXAS
|-142
|Minnesota
|+120
|LA Angels
|-134
|at OAKLAND
|+114
|Tampa Bay
|-148
|at CLEVELAND
|+126
|at HOUSTON
|-138
|N.Y Yankees
|+118
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-152
|at CINCINNATI
|+128
|Philadelphia
|-122
|at MILWAUKEE
|+104
|Miami
|-172
|at WASHINGTON
|+144
|at ST. LOUIS
|-146
|Pittsburgh
|+124
|Atlanta
|-120
|at LA DODGERS
|+102
|at SAN DIEGO
|-172
|San Francisco
|+144
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-158
|at N.Y METS
|+134
|Toronto
|-260
|at COLORADO
|+215
|at ARIZONA
|-142
|Baltimore
|+120
