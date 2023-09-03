On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 3, 2023 11:41 am
1 min read
      

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY (54½) Detroit

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA 3 (40) Carolina
at WASHINGTON 6 7 (38½) Arizona
at MINNESOTA 6 (45½) Tampa Bay
Cincinnati (47½) at CLEVELAND
San Francisco (40½) at PITTSBURGH
Jacksonville (45½) at INDIANAPOLIS
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (41½) Tennessee
at BALTIMORE 10 (44) Houston
at LA CHARGERS (50½) Miami
at SEATTLE (45½) LA Rams
Philadelphia 4 (45) at NEW ENGLAND
at CHICAGO 1 (43½) Green Bay
at DENVER 4 (44) Las Vegas
Dallas (46½) at NY GIANTS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo (46½) at NY JETS

College Football

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at RUTGERS (38½) Northwestern
Oregon State 16½ 14½ (55½) at SAN JOSE STATE
LSU (56½) at FLORIDA STATE

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Clemson 12½ 13 (55½) at DUKE

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -146 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +124
Boston -200 at KANSAS CITY +168
at TEXAS -142 Minnesota +120
LA Angels -134 at OAKLAND +114
Tampa Bay -148 at CLEVELAND +126
at HOUSTON -138 N.Y Yankees +118

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -152 at CINCINNATI +128
Philadelphia -122 at MILWAUKEE +104
Miami -172 at WASHINGTON +144
at ST. LOUIS -146 Pittsburgh +124
Atlanta -120 at LA DODGERS +102
at SAN DIEGO -172 San Francisco +144

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -158 at N.Y METS +134
Toronto -260 at COLORADO +215
at ARIZONA -142 Baltimore +120

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

