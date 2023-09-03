NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 6½ 6½ (54½) Detroit

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 3 3½ (40) Carolina at WASHINGTON 6 7 (38½) Arizona at MINNESOTA 6½ 6 (45½) Tampa Bay Cincinnati 2½ 2½ (47½) at CLEVELAND San Francisco 2½ 2½ (40½) at PITTSBURGH Jacksonville 3½ 4½ (45½) at INDIANAPOLIS at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (41½) Tennessee at BALTIMORE 9½ 10 (44) Houston at LA CHARGERS 2½ 2½ (50½) Miami at SEATTLE 5½ 5½ (45½) LA Rams Philadelphia 4 3½ (45) at NEW ENGLAND at CHICAGO 2½ 1 (43½) Green Bay at DENVER 3½ 4 (44) Las Vegas Dallas 3½ 3½ (46½) at NY GIANTS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 1½ 2½ (46½) at NY JETS

College Football

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at RUTGERS 6½ 5½ (38½) Northwestern Oregon State 16½ 14½ (55½) at SAN JOSE STATE LSU 2½ 1½ (56½) at FLORIDA STATE

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Clemson 12½ 13 (55½) at DUKE

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -146 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +124 Boston -200 at KANSAS CITY +168 at TEXAS -142 Minnesota +120 LA Angels -134 at OAKLAND +114 Tampa Bay -148 at CLEVELAND +126 at HOUSTON -138 N.Y Yankees +118

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -152 at CINCINNATI +128 Philadelphia -122 at MILWAUKEE +104 Miami -172 at WASHINGTON +144 at ST. LOUIS -146 Pittsburgh +124 Atlanta -120 at LA DODGERS +102 at SAN DIEGO -172 San Francisco +144

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -158 at N.Y METS +134 Toronto -260 at COLORADO +215 at ARIZONA -142 Baltimore +120

