NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 6½ 6½ (54½) Detroit

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 3 3½ (40) Carolina at WASHINGTON 6 7 (38½) Arizona at MINNESOTA 6½ 6 (45½) Tampa Bay Cincinnati 2½ 2½ (47½) at CLEVELAND San Francisco 2½ 2½ (40½) at PITTSBURGH Jacksonville 3½ 4½ (45½) at INDIANAPOLIS at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (41½) Tennessee at BALTIMORE 9½ 10 (44) Houston at LA CHARGERS 2½ 3 (50½) Miami at SEATTLE 5½ 5½ (45½) LA Rams Philadelphia 4 3½ (45) at NEW ENGLAND at CHICAGO 2½ 1 (43½) Green Bay at DENVER 3½ 4 (44) Las Vegas Dallas 3½ 3½ (46½) at NY GIANTS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 1½ 2½ (46½) at NY JETS

College Football

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Clemson 12½ 13 (55½) at DUKE

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at KANSAS CITY -142 Chicago White Sox +120 Houston OFF at TEXAS OFF Toronto -200 at OAKLAND +168 at TAMPA BAY -142 Boston +120 Minnesota -142 at CLEVELAND +120 Baltimore -172 at LA ANGELS +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -134 San Francisco +116 at ARIZONA -240 Colorado +198 at PITTSBURGH OFF Milwaukee OFF Philadelphia OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI OFF Seattle OFF

