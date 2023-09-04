On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
September 4, 2023 12:56 am
< a min read
      

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY (54½) Detroit

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at ATLANTA 3 (40) Carolina
at WASHINGTON 6 7 (38½) Arizona
at MINNESOTA 6 (45½) Tampa Bay
Cincinnati (47½) at CLEVELAND
San Francisco (40½) at PITTSBURGH
Jacksonville (45½) at INDIANAPOLIS
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (41½) Tennessee
at BALTIMORE 10 (44) Houston
at LA CHARGERS 3 (50½) Miami
at SEATTLE (45½) LA Rams
Philadelphia 4 (45) at NEW ENGLAND
at CHICAGO 1 (43½) Green Bay
at DENVER 4 (44) Las Vegas
Dallas (46½) at NY GIANTS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo (46½) at NY JETS

College Football

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Clemson 12½ 13 (55½) at DUKE

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at KANSAS CITY -142 Chicago White Sox +120
Houston OFF at TEXAS OFF
Toronto -200 at OAKLAND +168
at TAMPA BAY -142 Boston +120
Minnesota -142 at CLEVELAND +120
Baltimore -172 at LA ANGELS +144

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -134 San Francisco +116
at ARIZONA -240 Colorado +198
at PITTSBURGH OFF Milwaukee OFF
Philadelphia OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI OFF Seattle OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|10 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories