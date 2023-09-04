NFL
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|6½
|6½
|(54½)
|Detroit
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at ATLANTA
|3
|3½
|(40)
|Carolina
|at WASHINGTON
|6
|7
|(38½)
|Arizona
|at MINNESOTA
|6½
|6
|(45½)
|Tampa Bay
|Cincinnati
|2½
|2½
|(47½)
|at CLEVELAND
|San Francisco
|2½
|2½
|(40½)
|at PITTSBURGH
|Jacksonville
|3½
|4½
|(45½)
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|3
|(41½)
|Tennessee
|at BALTIMORE
|9½
|10
|(44)
|Houston
|at LA CHARGERS
|2½
|3
|(50½)
|Miami
|at SEATTLE
|5½
|5½
|(45½)
|LA Rams
|Philadelphia
|4
|3½
|(45)
|at NEW ENGLAND
|at CHICAGO
|2½
|1
|(43½)
|Green Bay
|at DENVER
|3½
|4
|(44)
|Las Vegas
|Dallas
|3½
|3½
|(46½)
|at NY GIANTS
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Buffalo
|1½
|2½
|(46½)
|at NY JETS
College Football
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Clemson
|12½
|13
|(55½)
|at DUKE
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at KANSAS CITY
|-142
|Chicago White Sox
|+120
|Houston
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Toronto
|-200
|at OAKLAND
|+168
|at TAMPA BAY
|-142
|Boston
|+120
|Minnesota
|-142
|at CLEVELAND
|+120
|Baltimore
|-172
|at LA ANGELS
|+144
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-134
|San Francisco
|+116
|at ARIZONA
|-240
|Colorado
|+198
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
