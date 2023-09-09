NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|3
|(41½)
|Tennessee
|at ATLANTA
|3
|3½
|(39½)
|Carolina
|Cincinnati
|2½
|1½
|(47½)
|at CLEVELAND
|Jacksonville
|3½
|4½
|(46½)
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|at MINNESOTA
|6½
|5½
|(46)
|Tampa Bay
|at WASHINGTON
|6
|7
|(38½)
|Arizona
|at BALTIMORE
|9½
|10
|(43½)
|Houston
|San Francisco
|2½
|2½
|(41½)
|at PITTSBURGH
|at DENVER
|3½
|3½
|(43½)
|Las Vegas
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|(45)
|at NEW ENGLAND
|at CHICAGO
|2½
|1½
|(41½)
|Green Bay
|at SEATTLE
|5½
|4½
|(45½)
|LA Rams
|at LA CHARGERS
|2½
|3
|(50½)
|Miami
|Dallas
|3½
|3½
|(45½)
|at NY GIANTS
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Buffalo
|1½
|2½
|(45½)
|at NY JETS
College Football
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WAKE FOREST
|10½
|10
|(57½)
|Vanderbilt
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|3½
|2½
|(49½)
|Purdue
|at COLORADO
|8½
|2½
|(58½)
|Nebraska
|Utah
|7
|7½
|(46½)
|at BAYLOR
|at OHIO STATE
|41½
|41½
|(56½)
|Youngstown State
|James Madison
|4½
|6½
|(40½)
|at VIRGINIA
|at GEORGIA
|44½
|42½
|(52½)
|Ball State
|at KANSAS STATE
|15½
|14½
|(49½)
|Troy
|Notre Dame
|6½
|7½
|(49½)
|at NC STATE
|at KENTUCKY
|35
|35
|(59½)
|Eastern Kentucky
|at MICHIGAN
|38½
|37½
|(56½)
|UNLV
|Iowa
|2½
|3½
|(36½)
|at IOWA STATE
|Texas A&M
|7½
|3½
|(51½)
|at MIAMI (FL)
|at UTSA
|10½
|13½
|(65½)
|Texas State
|Miami (OH)
|5½
|6½
|(44½)
|at UMASS
|at NORTHWESTERN
|1½
|½
|(39½)
|UTEP
|Ole Miss
|3½
|6½
|(66½)
|at TULANE
|at SYRACUSE
|20½
|24½
|(56½)
|Western Michigan
|Marshall
|1½
|2½
|(43½)
|at EAST CAROLINA
|at ARKANSAS
|38½
|37½
|(57½)
|Kent State
|at WASHINGTON
|35½
|33½
|(65½)
|Tulsa
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|17
|19½
|(58½)
|Appalachian State
|Louisiana
|7½
|5½
|(51½)
|at OLD DOMINION
|at OKLAHOMA
|14
|16½
|(68½)
|SMU
|at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
|6½
|7½
|(62½)
|UAB
|at FLORIDA ATLANTIC
|5½
|3½
|(62½)
|Ohio
|at LIBERTY
|13½
|9½
|(53½)
|New Mexico State
|at PITTSBURGH
|3½
|6½
|(45)
|Cincinnati
|North Texas
|14½
|12½
|(51½)
|at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
|at ALABAMA
|7
|7
|(53½)
|Texas
|Houston
|8½
|8½
|(52½)
|at RICE
|at GEORGIA STATE
|2½
|2½
|(53½)
|UConn
|UCF
|1½
|3½
|(58½)
|at BOISE STATE
|at MISSOURI
|20½
|20½
|(47½)
|Middle Tennessee
|Oregon
|7½
|6½
|(68½)
|at TEXAS TECH
|at COASTAL CAROLINA
|13½
|13½
|(60½)
|Jacksonville State
|Memphis
|21½
|20½
|(57½)
|at ARKANSAS STATE
|at MISSISSIPPI STATE
|17
|9½
|(59½)
|Arizona
|at RUTGERS
|9½
|8½
|(44½)
|Temple
|UCLA
|13½
|13½
|(48½)
|at SAN DIEGO STATE
|at MINNESOTA
|19½
|20½
|(48½)
|Eastern Michigan
|at MARYLAND
|24½
|24½
|(50½)
|Charlotte
|Wisconsin
|4½
|5½
|(58½)
|at WASHINGTON STATE
|Air Force
|14½
|13½
|(37½)
|at SAM HOUSTON
|at FLORIDA STATE
|31½
|30½
|(52½)
|Southern Miss
|Oklahoma State
|4½
|3½
|(53½)
|at ARIZONA STATE
|Auburn
|5½
|5½
|(54½)
|at CAL
|at USC
|30½
|29½
|(69½)
|Stanford
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-230
|Kansas City
|+190
|at TAMPA BAY
|-126
|Seattle
|+108
|at BOSTON
|-142
|Baltimore
|+120
|at DETROIT
|-170
|Chicago White Sox
|+142
|at TEXAS
|-250
|Oakland
|+205
|Cleveland
|-126
|at LA ANGELS
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-144
|Arizona
|+122
|LA Dodgers
|-235
|at WASHINGTON
|+194
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-196
|Miami
|+164
|St. Louis
|-142
|at CINCINNATI
|+120
|at ATLANTA
|-220
|Pittsburgh
|+184
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-245
|Colorado
|+200
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-142
|Milwaukee
|+120
|at MINNESOTA
|-146
|N.Y Mets
|+124
|at HOUSTON
|-142
|San Diego
|+120
