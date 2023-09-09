NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (41½) Tennessee at ATLANTA 3 3½ (39½) Carolina Cincinnati 2½ 1½ (47½) at CLEVELAND Jacksonville 3½ 4½ (46½) at INDIANAPOLIS at MINNESOTA 6½ 5½ (46) Tampa Bay at WASHINGTON 6 7 (38½) Arizona at BALTIMORE 9½ 10 (43½) Houston San Francisco 2½ 2½ (41½) at PITTSBURGH at DENVER 3½ 3½ (43½) Las Vegas Philadelphia 4 4 (45) at NEW ENGLAND at CHICAGO 2½ 1½ (41½) Green Bay at SEATTLE 5½ 4½ (45½) LA Rams at LA CHARGERS 2½ 3 (50½) Miami Dallas 3½ 3½ (45½) at NY GIANTS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 1½ 2½ (45½) at NY JETS

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WAKE FOREST 10½ 10 (57½) Vanderbilt at VIRGINIA TECH 3½ 2½ (49½) Purdue at COLORADO 8½ 2½ (58½) Nebraska Utah 7 7½ (46½) at BAYLOR at OHIO STATE 41½ 41½ (56½) Youngstown State James Madison 4½ 6½ (40½) at VIRGINIA at GEORGIA 44½ 42½ (52½) Ball State at KANSAS STATE 15½ 14½ (49½) Troy Notre Dame 6½ 7½ (49½) at NC STATE at KENTUCKY 35 35 (59½) Eastern Kentucky at MICHIGAN 38½ 37½ (56½) UNLV Iowa 2½ 3½ (36½) at IOWA STATE Texas A&M 7½ 3½ (51½) at MIAMI (FL) at UTSA 10½ 13½ (65½) Texas State Miami (OH) 5½ 6½ (44½) at UMASS at NORTHWESTERN 1½ ½ (39½) UTEP Ole Miss 3½ 6½ (66½) at TULANE at SYRACUSE 20½ 24½ (56½) Western Michigan Marshall 1½ 2½ (43½) at EAST CAROLINA at ARKANSAS 38½ 37½ (57½) Kent State at WASHINGTON 35½ 33½ (65½) Tulsa at NORTH CAROLINA 17 19½ (58½) Appalachian State Louisiana 7½ 5½ (51½) at OLD DOMINION at OKLAHOMA 14 16½ (68½) SMU at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 6½ 7½ (62½) UAB at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 5½ 3½ (62½) Ohio at LIBERTY 13½ 9½ (53½) New Mexico State at PITTSBURGH 3½ 6½ (45) Cincinnati North Texas 14½ 12½ (51½) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at ALABAMA 7 7 (53½) Texas Houston 8½ 8½ (52½) at RICE at GEORGIA STATE 2½ 2½ (53½) UConn UCF 1½ 3½ (58½) at BOISE STATE at MISSOURI 20½ 20½ (47½) Middle Tennessee Oregon 7½ 6½ (68½) at TEXAS TECH at COASTAL CAROLINA 13½ 13½ (60½) Jacksonville State Memphis 21½ 20½ (57½) at ARKANSAS STATE at MISSISSIPPI STATE 17 9½ (59½) Arizona at RUTGERS 9½ 8½ (44½) Temple UCLA 13½ 13½ (48½) at SAN DIEGO STATE at MINNESOTA 19½ 20½ (48½) Eastern Michigan at MARYLAND 24½ 24½ (50½) Charlotte Wisconsin 4½ 5½ (58½) at WASHINGTON STATE Air Force 14½ 13½ (37½) at SAM HOUSTON at FLORIDA STATE 31½ 30½ (52½) Southern Miss Oklahoma State 4½ 3½ (53½) at ARIZONA STATE Auburn 5½ 5½ (54½) at CAL at USC 30½ 29½ (69½) Stanford

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -230 Kansas City +190 at TAMPA BAY -126 Seattle +108 at BOSTON -142 Baltimore +120 at DETROIT -170 Chicago White Sox +142 at TEXAS -250 Oakland +205 Cleveland -126 at LA ANGELS +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -144 Arizona +122 LA Dodgers -235 at WASHINGTON +194 at PHILADELPHIA -196 Miami +164 St. Louis -142 at CINCINNATI +120 at ATLANTA -220 Pittsburgh +184 at SAN FRANCISCO -245 Colorado +200

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -142 Milwaukee +120 at MINNESOTA -146 N.Y Mets +124 at HOUSTON -142 San Diego +120

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

