The Associated Press
September 9, 2023 12:56 am
2 min read
      

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (41½) Tennessee
at ATLANTA 3 (39½) Carolina
Cincinnati (47½) at CLEVELAND
Jacksonville (46½) at INDIANAPOLIS
at MINNESOTA (46) Tampa Bay
at WASHINGTON 6 7 (38½) Arizona
at BALTIMORE 10 (43½) Houston
San Francisco (41½) at PITTSBURGH
at DENVER (43½) Las Vegas
Philadelphia 4 4 (45) at NEW ENGLAND
at CHICAGO (41½) Green Bay
at SEATTLE (45½) LA Rams
at LA CHARGERS 3 (50½) Miami
Dallas (45½) at NY GIANTS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo (45½) at NY JETS

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at WAKE FOREST 10½ 10 (57½) Vanderbilt
at VIRGINIA TECH (49½) Purdue
at COLORADO (58½) Nebraska
Utah 7 (46½) at BAYLOR
at OHIO STATE 41½ 41½ (56½) Youngstown State
James Madison (40½) at VIRGINIA
at GEORGIA 44½ 42½ (52½) Ball State
at KANSAS STATE 15½ 14½ (49½) Troy
Notre Dame (49½) at NC STATE
at KENTUCKY 35 35 (59½) Eastern Kentucky
at MICHIGAN 38½ 37½ (56½) UNLV
Iowa (36½) at IOWA STATE
Texas A&M (51½) at MIAMI (FL)
at UTSA 10½ 13½ (65½) Texas State
Miami (OH) (44½) at UMASS
at NORTHWESTERN ½ (39½) UTEP
Ole Miss (66½) at TULANE
at SYRACUSE 20½ 24½ (56½) Western Michigan
Marshall (43½) at EAST CAROLINA
at ARKANSAS 38½ 37½ (57½) Kent State
at WASHINGTON 35½ 33½ (65½) Tulsa
at NORTH CAROLINA 17 19½ (58½) Appalachian State
Louisiana (51½) at OLD DOMINION
at OKLAHOMA 14 16½ (68½) SMU
at GEORGIA SOUTHERN (62½) UAB
at FLORIDA ATLANTIC (62½) Ohio
at LIBERTY 13½ (53½) New Mexico State
at PITTSBURGH (45) Cincinnati
North Texas 14½ 12½ (51½) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
at ALABAMA 7 7 (53½) Texas
Houston (52½) at RICE
at GEORGIA STATE (53½) UConn
UCF (58½) at BOISE STATE
at MISSOURI 20½ 20½ (47½) Middle Tennessee
Oregon (68½) at TEXAS TECH
at COASTAL CAROLINA 13½ 13½ (60½) Jacksonville State
Memphis 21½ 20½ (57½) at ARKANSAS STATE
at MISSISSIPPI STATE 17 (59½) Arizona
at RUTGERS (44½) Temple
UCLA 13½ 13½ (48½) at SAN DIEGO STATE
at MINNESOTA 19½ 20½ (48½) Eastern Michigan
at MARYLAND 24½ 24½ (50½) Charlotte
Wisconsin (58½) at WASHINGTON STATE
Air Force 14½ 13½ (37½) at SAM HOUSTON
at FLORIDA STATE 31½ 30½ (52½) Southern Miss
Oklahoma State (53½) at ARIZONA STATE
Auburn (54½) at CAL
at USC 30½ 29½ (69½) Stanford

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -230 Kansas City +190
at TAMPA BAY -126 Seattle +108
at BOSTON -142 Baltimore +120
at DETROIT -170 Chicago White Sox +142
at TEXAS -250 Oakland +205
Cleveland -126 at LA ANGELS +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -144 Arizona +122
LA Dodgers -235 at WASHINGTON +194
at PHILADELPHIA -196 Miami +164
St. Louis -142 at CINCINNATI +120
at ATLANTA -220 Pittsburgh +184
at SAN FRANCISCO -245 Colorado +200

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -142 Milwaukee +120
at MINNESOTA -146 N.Y Mets +124
at HOUSTON -142 San Diego +120

Top Stories