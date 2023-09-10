NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3½
|3
|(41½)
|Tennessee
|at ATLANTA
|3
|3½
|(39½)
|Carolina
|Cincinnati
|2½
|1½
|(47½)
|at CLEVELAND
|Jacksonville
|3½
|4½
|(46½)
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|at MINNESOTA
|6½
|5½
|(46)
|Tampa Bay
|at WASHINGTON
|6
|7
|(38½)
|Arizona
|at BALTIMORE
|9½
|9½
|(43½)
|Houston
|San Francisco
|2½
|2½
|(41½)
|at PITTSBURGH
|at DENVER
|3½
|3½
|(43½)
|Las Vegas
|Philadelphia
|4
|3½
|(45)
|at NEW ENGLAND
|at CHICAGO
|2½
|1½
|(41½)
|Green Bay
|at SEATTLE
|5½
|4½
|(45½)
|LA Rams
|at LA CHARGERS
|2½
|3
|(50½)
|Miami
|Dallas
|3½
|3½
|(45½)
|at NY GIANTS
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Buffalo
|1½
|2½
|(45½)
|at NY JETS
College Football
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MEMPHIS
|14½
|14½
|(OFF)
|Navy
Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MARYLAND
|19½
|19½
|(OFF)
|Virginia
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Penn State
|14
|14
|(OFF)
|at ILLINOIS
|Kansas State
|2
|2
|(OFF)
|at MISSOURI
|at GEORGIA
|26½
|26½
|(OFF)
|South Carolina
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|6
|6
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|Washington
|11½
|11½
|(OFF)
|at MICHIGAN STATE
|at TROY
|3½
|3½
|(OFF)
|James Madison
|Tennessee
|8½
|8½
|(OFF)
|at FLORIDA
|Pittsburgh
|1½
|1½
|(OFF)
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|at COLORADO
|20½
|20½
|(57½)
|Colorado State
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-134
|Seattle
|+114
|at DETROIT
|-130
|Chicago White Sox
|+110
|Baltimore
|-118
|at BOSTON
|+100
|at TORONTO
|-180
|Kansas City
|+152
|at TEXAS
|-255
|Oakland
|+210
|Cleveland
|-180
|at LA ANGELS
|+152
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-124
|at WASHINGTON
|-103
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|-118
|St. Louis
|+100
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-132
|Milwaukee
|+112
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-200
|N.Y Mets
|+168
