NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3 (41½) Tennessee at ATLANTA 3 3½ (39½) Carolina Cincinnati 2½ 1½ (47½) at CLEVELAND Jacksonville 3½ 4½ (46½) at INDIANAPOLIS at MINNESOTA 6½ 5½ (46) Tampa Bay at WASHINGTON 6 7 (38½) Arizona at BALTIMORE 9½ 9½ (43½) Houston San Francisco 2½ 2½ (41½) at PITTSBURGH at DENVER 3½ 3½ (43½) Las Vegas Philadelphia 4 3½ (45) at NEW ENGLAND at CHICAGO 2½ 1½ (41½) Green Bay at SEATTLE 5½ 4½ (45½) LA Rams at LA CHARGERS 2½ 3 (50½) Miami Dallas 3½ 3½ (45½) at NY GIANTS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 1½ 2½ (45½) at NY JETS

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MEMPHIS 14½ 14½ (OFF) Navy

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MARYLAND 19½ 19½ (OFF) Virginia

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Penn State 14 14 (OFF) at ILLINOIS Kansas State 2 2 (OFF) at MISSOURI at GEORGIA 26½ 26½ (OFF) South Carolina at NORTH CAROLINA 6 6 (OFF) Minnesota Washington 11½ 11½ (OFF) at MICHIGAN STATE at TROY 3½ 3½ (OFF) James Madison Tennessee 8½ 8½ (OFF) at FLORIDA Pittsburgh 1½ 1½ (OFF) at WEST VIRGINIA at COLORADO 20½ 20½ (57½) Colorado State

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -134 Seattle +114 at DETROIT -130 Chicago White Sox +110 Baltimore -118 at BOSTON +100 at TORONTO -180 Kansas City +152 at TEXAS -255 Oakland +210 Cleveland -180 at LA ANGELS +152

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA OFF Miami OFF LA Dodgers -124 at WASHINGTON -103 at ATLANTA OFF Pittsburgh OFF at CINCINNATI -118 St. Louis +100 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Arizona OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Colorado OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -132 Milwaukee +112 at HOUSTON OFF San Diego OFF at MINNESOTA -200 N.Y Mets +168

