The Associated Press
September 10, 2023 12:56 am
1 min read
      

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (41½) Tennessee
at ATLANTA 3 (39½) Carolina
Cincinnati (47½) at CLEVELAND
Jacksonville (46½) at INDIANAPOLIS
at MINNESOTA (46) Tampa Bay
at WASHINGTON 6 7 (38½) Arizona
at BALTIMORE (43½) Houston
San Francisco (41½) at PITTSBURGH
at DENVER (43½) Las Vegas
Philadelphia 4 (45) at NEW ENGLAND
at CHICAGO (41½) Green Bay
at SEATTLE (45½) LA Rams
at LA CHARGERS 3 (50½) Miami
Dallas (45½) at NY GIANTS

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo (45½) at NY JETS

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MEMPHIS 14½ 14½ (OFF) Navy

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MARYLAND 19½ 19½ (OFF) Virginia

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Penn State 14 14 (OFF) at ILLINOIS
Kansas State 2 2 (OFF) at MISSOURI
at GEORGIA 26½ 26½ (OFF) South Carolina
at NORTH CAROLINA 6 6 (OFF) Minnesota
Washington 11½ 11½ (OFF) at MICHIGAN STATE
at TROY (OFF) James Madison
Tennessee (OFF) at FLORIDA
Pittsburgh (OFF) at WEST VIRGINIA
at COLORADO 20½ 20½ (57½) Colorado State

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -134 Seattle +114
at DETROIT -130 Chicago White Sox +110
Baltimore -118 at BOSTON +100
at TORONTO -180 Kansas City +152
at TEXAS -255 Oakland +210
Cleveland -180 at LA ANGELS +152

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA OFF Miami OFF
LA Dodgers -124 at WASHINGTON -103
at ATLANTA OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at CINCINNATI -118 St. Louis +100
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Arizona OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Colorado OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -132 Milwaukee +112
at HOUSTON OFF San Diego OFF
at MINNESOTA -200 N.Y Mets +168

Top Stories