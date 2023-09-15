NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at HOUSTON 1 1½ (39½) Indianapolis LA Chargers 3 3 (45½) at TENNESSEE at BUFFALO 9½ 8½ (47) Las Vegas at ATLANTA 1 1½ (40½) Green Bay at CINCINNATI 3 3 (46½) Baltimore Kansas City 3½ 3½ (51½) at JACKSONVILLE at TAMPA BAY 1 2½ (40½) Chicago at DETROIT 3 4½ (47½) Seattle NY Giants 5½ 4½ (39½) at ARIZONA San Francisco 6½ 7 (44½) at LA RAMS at DALLAS 3 9½ (38½) NY Jets at DENVER 3½ 3½ (39½) Washington Miami 2 3 (46½) at NEW ENGLAND

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 2 3 (40) at CAROLINA Cleveland 1 2½ (38½) at PITTSBURGH

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MARYLAND 19½ 14½ (47½) Virginia at UTSA 14½ 8½ (44½) Army at AIR FORCE 9½ 9½ (46½) Utah State

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas State 3½ 3½ (47½) at MISSOURI at LOUISVILLE 10½ 10½ (50½) Indiana at WISCONSIN 16½ 19½ (64½) Georgia Southern Florida State 28 26½ (47½) at BOSTON COLLEGE Wake Forest 14½ 14 (61½) at OLD DOMINION Penn State 13½ 14½ (48½) at ILLINOIS Iowa State 3½ 3½ (42½) at OHIO Liberty 3½ 3½ (55½) at BUFFALO LSU 8½ 9½ (54½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE at EASTERN MICHIGAN 9½ 6½ (50½) UMass at NOTRE DAME 30½ 34½ (51½) Central Michigan at GEORGIA 26½ 27½ (54½) South Carolina Oklahoma 24½ 28½ (60½) at TULSA at UCONN 10½ 6½ (40½) Florida International at NORTH CAROLINA 4½ 7½ (50½) Minnesota at APPALACHIAN STATE 9½ 8½ (47½) East Carolina at IOWA 26½ 28½ (42½) Western Michigan at RUTGERS 4½ 6½ (37½) Virginia Tech at OREGON STATE 21½ 24½ (48½) San Diego State Alabama 29½ 32½ (61½) at SOUTH FLORIDA at DUKE 19½ 18½ (48½) Northwestern at OHIO STATE 27½ 29½ (64½) Western Kentucky at TEXAS A&M 30½ 36½ (53½) UL Monroe Tulane 11½ 12½ (49½) at SOUTHERN MISS Washington 11½ 17 (55½) at MICHIGAN STATE Georgia State 7½ 7½ (51½) at CHARLOTTE at CINCINNATI 16½ 14½ (45½) Miami (OH) at TROY 1½ 2½ (46½) James Madison at TOLEDO 8½ 7½ (57½) San Jose State at LOUISIANA TECH 2½ 4½ (69½) North Texas at OKLAHOMA STATE 8½ 7½ (48½) South Alabama at UAB ½ 2½ (59½) Louisiana at NEBRASKA 14½ 10½ (42½) Northern Illinois Vanderbilt 3½ 4½ (59½) at UNLV Tennessee 9½ 6½ (58½) at FLORIDA at OLE MISS 21½ 18½ (63½) Georgia Tech at MICHIGAN 40½ 40½ (53½) Bowling Green at KENTUCKY 24½ 25½ (49½) Akron Syracuse 3½ 2½ (57½) at PURDUE at ARKANSAS 10½ 8½ (47½) BYU at WEST VIRGINIA 1½ 2½ (47½) Pittsburgh at CLEMSON 24½ 25½ (51½) Florida Atlantic TCU 7 7½ (63½) at HOUSTON at OREGON 37½ 38½ (69½) Hawaii at NEW MEXICO ½ 1½ (54½) New Mexico State at TEXAS 26½ 29½ (49½) Wyoming at COLORADO 19½ 23½ (60½) Colorado State Fresno State 2½ 3 (50½) at ARIZONA STATE Kansas 26½ 27½ (58½) at NEVADA at ARIZONA 16½ 17½ (57½) UTEP

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -124 at BALTIMORE +106 at TORONTO -136 Boston +116 Texas -116 at CLEVELAND -102 Minnesota -176 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +148 Houston -205 at KANSAS CITY +172 Detroit -116 at LA ANGELS -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -188 at MIAMI +158 Cincinnati OFF at N.Y METS OFF at MILWAUKEE -200 Washington +168 Philadelphia -132 at ST. LOUIS +112 San Francisco -220 at COLORADO +184 Chicago Cubs -126 at ARIZONA +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -172 at PITTSBURGH +144 San Diego -205 at OAKLAND +172 LA Dodgers OFF at SEATTLE OFF

