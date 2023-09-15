NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at HOUSTON
|1
|1½
|(39½)
|Indianapolis
|LA Chargers
|3
|3
|(45½)
|at TENNESSEE
|at BUFFALO
|9½
|8½
|(47)
|Las Vegas
|at ATLANTA
|1
|1½
|(40½)
|Green Bay
|at CINCINNATI
|3
|3
|(46½)
|Baltimore
|Kansas City
|3½
|3½
|(51½)
|at JACKSONVILLE
|at TAMPA BAY
|1
|2½
|(40½)
|Chicago
|at DETROIT
|3
|4½
|(47½)
|Seattle
|NY Giants
|5½
|4½
|(39½)
|at ARIZONA
|San Francisco
|6½
|7
|(44½)
|at LA RAMS
|at DALLAS
|3
|9½
|(38½)
|NY Jets
|at DENVER
|3½
|3½
|(39½)
|Washington
|Miami
|2
|3
|(46½)
|at NEW ENGLAND
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New Orleans
|2
|3
|(40)
|at CAROLINA
|Cleveland
|1
|2½
|(38½)
|at PITTSBURGH
College Football
Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MARYLAND
|19½
|14½
|(47½)
|Virginia
|at UTSA
|14½
|8½
|(44½)
|Army
|at AIR FORCE
|9½
|9½
|(46½)
|Utah State
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Kansas State
|3½
|3½
|(47½)
|at MISSOURI
|at LOUISVILLE
|10½
|10½
|(50½)
|Indiana
|at WISCONSIN
|16½
|19½
|(64½)
|Georgia Southern
|Florida State
|28
|26½
|(47½)
|at BOSTON COLLEGE
|Wake Forest
|14½
|14
|(61½)
|at OLD DOMINION
|Penn State
|13½
|14½
|(48½)
|at ILLINOIS
|Iowa State
|3½
|3½
|(42½)
|at OHIO
|Liberty
|3½
|3½
|(55½)
|at BUFFALO
|LSU
|8½
|9½
|(54½)
|at MISSISSIPPI STATE
|at EASTERN MICHIGAN
|9½
|6½
|(50½)
|UMass
|at NOTRE DAME
|30½
|34½
|(51½)
|Central Michigan
|at GEORGIA
|26½
|27½
|(54½)
|South Carolina
|Oklahoma
|24½
|28½
|(60½)
|at TULSA
|at UCONN
|10½
|6½
|(40½)
|Florida International
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|4½
|7½
|(50½)
|Minnesota
|at APPALACHIAN STATE
|9½
|8½
|(47½)
|East Carolina
|at IOWA
|26½
|28½
|(42½)
|Western Michigan
|at RUTGERS
|4½
|6½
|(37½)
|Virginia Tech
|at OREGON STATE
|21½
|24½
|(48½)
|San Diego State
|Alabama
|29½
|32½
|(61½)
|at SOUTH FLORIDA
|at DUKE
|19½
|18½
|(48½)
|Northwestern
|at OHIO STATE
|27½
|29½
|(64½)
|Western Kentucky
|at TEXAS A&M
|30½
|36½
|(53½)
|UL Monroe
|Tulane
|11½
|12½
|(49½)
|at SOUTHERN MISS
|Washington
|11½
|17
|(55½)
|at MICHIGAN STATE
|Georgia State
|7½
|7½
|(51½)
|at CHARLOTTE
|at CINCINNATI
|16½
|14½
|(45½)
|Miami (OH)
|at TROY
|1½
|2½
|(46½)
|James Madison
|at TOLEDO
|8½
|7½
|(57½)
|San Jose State
|at LOUISIANA TECH
|2½
|4½
|(69½)
|North Texas
|at OKLAHOMA STATE
|8½
|7½
|(48½)
|South Alabama
|at UAB
|½
|2½
|(59½)
|Louisiana
|at NEBRASKA
|14½
|10½
|(42½)
|Northern Illinois
|Vanderbilt
|3½
|4½
|(59½)
|at UNLV
|Tennessee
|9½
|6½
|(58½)
|at FLORIDA
|at OLE MISS
|21½
|18½
|(63½)
|Georgia Tech
|at MICHIGAN
|40½
|40½
|(53½)
|Bowling Green
|at KENTUCKY
|24½
|25½
|(49½)
|Akron
|Syracuse
|3½
|2½
|(57½)
|at PURDUE
|at ARKANSAS
|10½
|8½
|(47½)
|BYU
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|1½
|2½
|(47½)
|Pittsburgh
|at CLEMSON
|24½
|25½
|(51½)
|Florida Atlantic
|TCU
|7
|7½
|(63½)
|at HOUSTON
|at OREGON
|37½
|38½
|(69½)
|Hawaii
|at NEW MEXICO
|½
|1½
|(54½)
|New Mexico State
|at TEXAS
|26½
|29½
|(49½)
|Wyoming
|at COLORADO
|19½
|23½
|(60½)
|Colorado State
|Fresno State
|2½
|3
|(50½)
|at ARIZONA STATE
|Kansas
|26½
|27½
|(58½)
|at NEVADA
|at ARIZONA
|16½
|17½
|(57½)
|UTEP
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-124
|at BALTIMORE
|+106
|at TORONTO
|-136
|Boston
|+116
|Texas
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|Minnesota
|-176
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+148
|Houston
|-205
|at KANSAS CITY
|+172
|Detroit
|-116
|at LA ANGELS
|-102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-188
|at MIAMI
|+158
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-200
|Washington
|+168
|Philadelphia
|-132
|at ST. LOUIS
|+112
|San Francisco
|-220
|at COLORADO
|+184
|Chicago Cubs
|-126
|at ARIZONA
|+108
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-172
|at PITTSBURGH
|+144
|San Diego
|-205
|at OAKLAND
|+172
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
