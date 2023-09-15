On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
September 15, 2023 12:56 am
NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at HOUSTON 1 (39½) Indianapolis
LA Chargers 3 3 (45½) at TENNESSEE
at BUFFALO (47) Las Vegas
at ATLANTA 1 (40½) Green Bay
at CINCINNATI 3 3 (46½) Baltimore
Kansas City (51½) at JACKSONVILLE
at TAMPA BAY 1 (40½) Chicago
at DETROIT 3 (47½) Seattle
NY Giants (39½) at ARIZONA
San Francisco 7 (44½) at LA RAMS
at DALLAS 3 (38½) NY Jets
at DENVER (39½) Washington
Miami 2 3 (46½) at NEW ENGLAND

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans 2 3 (40) at CAROLINA
Cleveland 1 (38½) at PITTSBURGH

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MARYLAND 19½ 14½ (47½) Virginia
at UTSA 14½ (44½) Army
at AIR FORCE (46½) Utah State

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas State (47½) at MISSOURI
at LOUISVILLE 10½ 10½ (50½) Indiana
at WISCONSIN 16½ 19½ (64½) Georgia Southern
Florida State 28 26½ (47½) at BOSTON COLLEGE
Wake Forest 14½ 14 (61½) at OLD DOMINION
Penn State 13½ 14½ (48½) at ILLINOIS
Iowa State (42½) at OHIO
Liberty (55½) at BUFFALO
LSU (54½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE
at EASTERN MICHIGAN (50½) UMass
at NOTRE DAME 30½ 34½ (51½) Central Michigan
at GEORGIA 26½ 27½ (54½) South Carolina
Oklahoma 24½ 28½ (60½) at TULSA
at UCONN 10½ (40½) Florida International
at NORTH CAROLINA (50½) Minnesota
at APPALACHIAN STATE (47½) East Carolina
at IOWA 26½ 28½ (42½) Western Michigan
at RUTGERS (37½) Virginia Tech
at OREGON STATE 21½ 24½ (48½) San Diego State
Alabama 29½ 32½ (61½) at SOUTH FLORIDA
at DUKE 19½ 18½ (48½) Northwestern
at OHIO STATE 27½ 29½ (64½) Western Kentucky
at TEXAS A&M 30½ 36½ (53½) UL Monroe
Tulane 11½ 12½ (49½) at SOUTHERN MISS
Washington 11½ 17 (55½) at MICHIGAN STATE
Georgia State (51½) at CHARLOTTE
at CINCINNATI 16½ 14½ (45½) Miami (OH)
at TROY (46½) James Madison
at TOLEDO (57½) San Jose State
at LOUISIANA TECH (69½) North Texas
at OKLAHOMA STATE (48½) South Alabama
at UAB ½ (59½) Louisiana
at NEBRASKA 14½ 10½ (42½) Northern Illinois
Vanderbilt (59½) at UNLV
Tennessee (58½) at FLORIDA
at OLE MISS 21½ 18½ (63½) Georgia Tech
at MICHIGAN 40½ 40½ (53½) Bowling Green
at KENTUCKY 24½ 25½ (49½) Akron
Syracuse (57½) at PURDUE
at ARKANSAS 10½ (47½) BYU
at WEST VIRGINIA (47½) Pittsburgh
at CLEMSON 24½ 25½ (51½) Florida Atlantic
TCU 7 (63½) at HOUSTON
at OREGON 37½ 38½ (69½) Hawaii
at NEW MEXICO ½ (54½) New Mexico State
at TEXAS 26½ 29½ (49½) Wyoming
at COLORADO 19½ 23½ (60½) Colorado State
Fresno State 3 (50½) at ARIZONA STATE
Kansas 26½ 27½ (58½) at NEVADA
at ARIZONA 16½ 17½ (57½) UTEP

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -124 at BALTIMORE +106
at TORONTO -136 Boston +116
Texas -116 at CLEVELAND -102
Minnesota -176 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +148
Houston -205 at KANSAS CITY +172
Detroit -116 at LA ANGELS -102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -188 at MIAMI +158
Cincinnati OFF at N.Y METS OFF
at MILWAUKEE -200 Washington +168
Philadelphia -132 at ST. LOUIS +112
San Francisco -220 at COLORADO +184
Chicago Cubs -126 at ARIZONA +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -172 at PITTSBURGH +144
San Diego -205 at OAKLAND +172
LA Dodgers OFF at SEATTLE OFF

