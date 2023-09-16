NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 3 4½ (47½) Seattle at ATLANTA 1 1½ (40½) Green Bay LA Chargers 3 2½ (45½) at TENNESSEE at BUFFALO 9½ 8½ (47) Las Vegas at TAMPA BAY 1 2½ (40½) Chicago at CINCINNATI 3 3 (46½) Baltimore at HOUSTON 1 1 (39½) Indianapolis Kansas City 3½ 3½ (51½) at JACKSONVILLE San Francisco 6½ 7 (44½) at LA RAMS NY Giants 5½ 4½ (39½) at ARIZONA at DALLAS 3 8½ (38½) NY Jets at DENVER 3½ 3½ (38½) Washington Miami 2 3 (46½) at NEW ENGLAND

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 2 3 (40) at CAROLINA Cleveland 1 2½ (38½) at PITTSBURGH

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Wake Forest 14½ 14 (61½) at OLD DOMINION LSU 8½ 9½ (53½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE Kansas State 3½ 3½ (48½) at MISSOURI Penn State 13½ 14½ (48½) at ILLINOIS Iowa State 3½ 2½ (42½) at OHIO Florida State 28 24½ (46½) at BOSTON COLLEGE Liberty 3½ 3½ (54½) at BUFFALO at WISCONSIN 16½ 19½ (65½) Georgia Southern at LOUISVILLE 10½ 10½ (50½) Indiana at EASTERN MICHIGAN 9½ 7½ (50½) UMass at NOTRE DAME 30½ 34½ (51½) Central Michigan at RUTGERS 4½ 6½ (37½) Virginia Tech Oklahoma 24½ 28½ (57½) at TULSA at UCONN 10½ 7½ (41½) Florida International at NORTH CAROLINA 4½ 6½ (50½) Minnesota at APPALACHIAN STATE 9½ 7½ (47½) East Carolina at IOWA 26½ 28½ (42½) Western Michigan at GEORGIA 26½ 26½ (54½) South Carolina at OREGON STATE 21½ 24½ (48½) San Diego State at DUKE 19½ 16½ (48½) Northwestern Alabama 29½ 33½ (61½) at SOUTH FLORIDA at OHIO STATE 27½ 29½ (64½) Western Kentucky at TEXAS A&M 30½ 36½ (53½) UL Monroe Tulane 11½ 11½ (49½) at SOUTHERN MISS Washington 11½ 16½ (55½) at MICHIGAN STATE Georgia State 7½ 7½ (52½) at CHARLOTTE Vanderbilt 3½ 4½ (57½) at UNLV at TROY 1½ 2½ (46½) James Madison at CINCINNATI 16½ 14½ (44½) Miami (OH) at TOLEDO 8½ 7½ (57½) San Jose State at LOUISIANA TECH 2½ 4½ (67½) North Texas at OKLAHOMA STATE 8½ 7½ (48½) South Alabama at UAB ½ 2½ (59½) Louisiana at NEBRASKA 14½ 13½ (42½) Northern Illinois Tennessee 9½ 6½ (56½) at FLORIDA at WEST VIRGINIA 1½ 2½ (47½) Pittsburgh at ARKANSAS 10½ 8½ (47½) BYU at MICHIGAN 40½ 40½ (53½) Bowling Green at KENTUCKY 24½ 25½ (48½) Akron at OLE MISS 21½ 17½ (63½) Georgia Tech Syracuse 3½ 2½ (56½) at PURDUE at NEW MEXICO ½ 2½ (52½) New Mexico State at CLEMSON 24½ 25½ (51½) Florida Atlantic TCU 7 7½ (63½) at HOUSTON at OREGON 37½ 38½ (69½) Hawaii at TEXAS 26½ 29½ (48½) Wyoming at COLORADO 19½ 23½ (62½) Colorado State Kansas 26½ 27½ (58½) at NEVADA Fresno State 2½ 3 (49½) at ARIZONA STATE at ARIZONA 16½ 19½ (57½) UTEP

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -130 Boston +110 Texas -110 at CLEVELAND -106 Tampa Bay -126 at BALTIMORE +108 Minnesota -220 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +184 Houston -158 at KANSAS CITY +134 Detroit -118 at LA ANGELS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -240 at COLORADO +194 Atlanta -140 at MIAMI +119 at MILWAUKEE -196 Washington +164 Cincinnati -120 at N.Y METS +102 Philadelphia -148 at ST. LOUIS +126 Chicago Cubs -120 at ARIZONA +102 at COLORADO OFF San Francisco OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -158 at OAKLAND +134 N.Y Yankees -112 at PITTSBURGH -108 LA Dodgers -136 at SEATTLE +116

