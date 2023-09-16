On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
September 16, 2023 12:11 am
2 min read
      

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT 3 (47½) Seattle
at ATLANTA 1 (40½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 3 (45½) at TENNESSEE
at BUFFALO (47) Las Vegas
at TAMPA BAY 1 (40½) Chicago
at CINCINNATI 3 3 (46½) Baltimore
at HOUSTON 1 1 (39½) Indianapolis
Kansas City (51½) at JACKSONVILLE
San Francisco 7 (44½) at LA RAMS
NY Giants (39½) at ARIZONA
at DALLAS 3 (38½) NY Jets
at DENVER (38½) Washington
Miami 2 3 (46½) at NEW ENGLAND

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans 2 3 (40) at CAROLINA
Cleveland 1 (38½) at PITTSBURGH

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Wake Forest 14½ 14 (61½) at OLD DOMINION
LSU (53½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kansas State (48½) at MISSOURI
Penn State 13½ 14½ (48½) at ILLINOIS
Iowa State (42½) at OHIO
Florida State 28 24½ (46½) at BOSTON COLLEGE
Liberty (54½) at BUFFALO
at WISCONSIN 16½ 19½ (65½) Georgia Southern
at LOUISVILLE 10½ 10½ (50½) Indiana
at EASTERN MICHIGAN (50½) UMass
at NOTRE DAME 30½ 34½ (51½) Central Michigan
at RUTGERS (37½) Virginia Tech
Oklahoma 24½ 28½ (57½) at TULSA
at UCONN 10½ (41½) Florida International
at NORTH CAROLINA (50½) Minnesota
at APPALACHIAN STATE (47½) East Carolina
at IOWA 26½ 28½ (42½) Western Michigan
at GEORGIA 26½ 26½ (54½) South Carolina
at OREGON STATE 21½ 24½ (48½) San Diego State
at DUKE 19½ 16½ (48½) Northwestern
Alabama 29½ 33½ (61½) at SOUTH FLORIDA
at OHIO STATE 27½ 29½ (64½) Western Kentucky
at TEXAS A&M 30½ 36½ (53½) UL Monroe
Tulane 11½ 11½ (49½) at SOUTHERN MISS
Washington 11½ 16½ (55½) at MICHIGAN STATE
Georgia State (52½) at CHARLOTTE
Vanderbilt (57½) at UNLV
at TROY (46½) James Madison
at CINCINNATI 16½ 14½ (44½) Miami (OH)
at TOLEDO (57½) San Jose State
at LOUISIANA TECH (67½) North Texas
at OKLAHOMA STATE (48½) South Alabama
at UAB ½ (59½) Louisiana
at NEBRASKA 14½ 13½ (42½) Northern Illinois
Tennessee (56½) at FLORIDA
at WEST VIRGINIA (47½) Pittsburgh
at ARKANSAS 10½ (47½) BYU
at MICHIGAN 40½ 40½ (53½) Bowling Green
at KENTUCKY 24½ 25½ (48½) Akron
at OLE MISS 21½ 17½ (63½) Georgia Tech
Syracuse (56½) at PURDUE
at NEW MEXICO ½ (52½) New Mexico State
at CLEMSON 24½ 25½ (51½) Florida Atlantic
TCU 7 (63½) at HOUSTON
at OREGON 37½ 38½ (69½) Hawaii
at TEXAS 26½ 29½ (48½) Wyoming
at COLORADO 19½ 23½ (62½) Colorado State
Kansas 26½ 27½ (58½) at NEVADA
Fresno State 3 (49½) at ARIZONA STATE
at ARIZONA 16½ 19½ (57½) UTEP

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -130 Boston +110
Texas -110 at CLEVELAND -106
Tampa Bay -126 at BALTIMORE +108
Minnesota -220 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +184
Houston -158 at KANSAS CITY +134
Detroit -118 at LA ANGELS +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -240 at COLORADO +194
Atlanta -140 at MIAMI +119
at MILWAUKEE -196 Washington +164
Cincinnati -120 at N.Y METS +102
Philadelphia -148 at ST. LOUIS +126
Chicago Cubs -120 at ARIZONA +102
at COLORADO OFF San Francisco OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -158 at OAKLAND +134
N.Y Yankees -112 at PITTSBURGH -108
LA Dodgers -136 at SEATTLE +116

