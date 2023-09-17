On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
September 17, 2023 12:11 am
1 min read
      

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT 3 (47½) Seattle
at ATLANTA 1 (40½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 3 (45½) at TENNESSEE
at BUFFALO (47½) Las Vegas
at TAMPA BAY 1 (40½) Chicago
at CINCINNATI 3 3 (46½) Baltimore
at HOUSTON 1 1 (39½) Indianapolis
Kansas City (51½) at JACKSONVILLE
San Francisco 7 (45½) at LA RAMS
NY Giants (39½) at ARIZONA
at DALLAS 3 (38½) NY Jets
at DENVER (38½) Washington
Miami 2 (46½) at NEW ENGLAND

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans 2 3 (39½) at CAROLINA
Cleveland 1 (38½) at PITTSBURGH

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Wisconsin 7 7 (OFF) at PURDUE

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Oklahoma (OFF) at CINCINNATI
Florida State 3 3 (OFF) at CLEMSON
at OREGON 14½ 14½ (69½) Colorado
at ALABAMA 15½ 11½ (OFF) Ole Miss
Oregon State 2 2 (OFF) at WASHINGTON STATE
Ohio State (57½) at NOTRE DAME
at PENN STATE 10½ 10½ (OFF) Iowa
Texas 8 8 (OFF) at BAYLOR
USC 14½ 14½ (OFF) at ARIZONA STATE

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -120 Tampa Bay +102
at TORONTO -148 Boston +126
at CLEVELAND OFF Texas OFF
Minnesota -172 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +144
Houston -270 at KANSAS CITY +220
Detroit -126 at LA ANGELS +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -142 Cincinnati +120
Atlanta -136 at MIAMI +116
at MILWAUKEE -290 Washington +235
Philadelphia -126 at ST. LOUIS +108
San Francisco -168 at COLORADO +142
Chicago Cubs -110 at ARIZONA -106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
San Diego -156 at OAKLAND +132
LA Dodgers -136 at SEATTLE +116

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|23 10th Annual Benefit Gala
9|23 Cisco Certified CyberOps Associate...
9|23 Hand & Power Tools-Support Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories