NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 3 4½ (47½) Seattle at ATLANTA 1 1½ (40½) Green Bay LA Chargers 3 2½ (45½) at TENNESSEE at BUFFALO 9½ 8½ (47½) Las Vegas at TAMPA BAY 1 2½ (40½) Chicago at CINCINNATI 3 3 (46½) Baltimore at HOUSTON 1 1 (39½) Indianapolis Kansas City 3½ 3½ (51½) at JACKSONVILLE San Francisco 6½ 7 (45½) at LA RAMS NY Giants 5½ 4½ (39½) at ARIZONA at DALLAS 3 8½ (38½) NY Jets at DENVER 3½ 3½ (38½) Washington Miami 2 2½ (46½) at NEW ENGLAND

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 2 3 (39½) at CAROLINA Cleveland 1 2½ (38½) at PITTSBURGH

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Wisconsin 7 7 (OFF) at PURDUE

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma 9½ 9½ (OFF) at CINCINNATI Florida State 3 3 (OFF) at CLEMSON at OREGON 14½ 14½ (69½) Colorado at ALABAMA 15½ 11½ (OFF) Ole Miss Oregon State 2 2 (OFF) at WASHINGTON STATE Ohio State 3½ 3½ (57½) at NOTRE DAME at PENN STATE 10½ 10½ (OFF) Iowa Texas 8 8 (OFF) at BAYLOR USC 14½ 14½ (OFF) at ARIZONA STATE

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -120 Tampa Bay +102 at TORONTO -148 Boston +126 at CLEVELAND OFF Texas OFF Minnesota -172 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +144 Houston -270 at KANSAS CITY +220 Detroit -126 at LA ANGELS +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -142 Cincinnati +120 Atlanta -136 at MIAMI +116 at MILWAUKEE -290 Washington +235 Philadelphia -126 at ST. LOUIS +108 San Francisco -168 at COLORADO +142 Chicago Cubs -110 at ARIZONA -106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH OFF N.Y Yankees OFF San Diego -156 at OAKLAND +132 LA Dodgers -136 at SEATTLE +116

