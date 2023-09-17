NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|3
|4½
|(47½)
|Seattle
|at ATLANTA
|1
|1½
|(40½)
|Green Bay
|LA Chargers
|3
|2½
|(45½)
|at TENNESSEE
|at BUFFALO
|9½
|8½
|(47½)
|Las Vegas
|at TAMPA BAY
|1
|2½
|(40½)
|Chicago
|at CINCINNATI
|3
|3
|(46½)
|Baltimore
|at HOUSTON
|1
|1
|(39½)
|Indianapolis
|Kansas City
|3½
|3½
|(51½)
|at JACKSONVILLE
|San Francisco
|6½
|7
|(45½)
|at LA RAMS
|NY Giants
|5½
|4½
|(39½)
|at ARIZONA
|at DALLAS
|3
|8½
|(38½)
|NY Jets
|at DENVER
|3½
|3½
|(38½)
|Washington
|Miami
|2
|2½
|(46½)
|at NEW ENGLAND
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New Orleans
|2
|3
|(39½)
|at CAROLINA
|Cleveland
|1
|2½
|(38½)
|at PITTSBURGH
College Football
Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Wisconsin
|7
|7
|(OFF)
|at PURDUE
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Oklahoma
|9½
|9½
|(OFF)
|at CINCINNATI
|Florida State
|3
|3
|(OFF)
|at CLEMSON
|at OREGON
|14½
|14½
|(69½)
|Colorado
|at ALABAMA
|15½
|11½
|(OFF)
|Ole Miss
|Oregon State
|2
|2
|(OFF)
|at WASHINGTON STATE
|Ohio State
|3½
|3½
|(57½)
|at NOTRE DAME
|at PENN STATE
|10½
|10½
|(OFF)
|Iowa
|Texas
|8
|8
|(OFF)
|at BAYLOR
|USC
|14½
|14½
|(OFF)
|at ARIZONA STATE
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-120
|Tampa Bay
|+102
|at TORONTO
|-148
|Boston
|+126
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|Minnesota
|-172
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+144
|Houston
|-270
|at KANSAS CITY
|+220
|Detroit
|-126
|at LA ANGELS
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
|Atlanta
|-136
|at MIAMI
|+116
|at MILWAUKEE
|-290
|Washington
|+235
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at ST. LOUIS
|+108
|San Francisco
|-168
|at COLORADO
|+142
|Chicago Cubs
|-110
|at ARIZONA
|-106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|San Diego
|-156
|at OAKLAND
|+132
|LA Dodgers
|-136
|at SEATTLE
|+116
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.