Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
September 24, 2023 9:25 pm
2 min read
      

NFL

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Philadelphia 6 (45) at TAMPA BAY
at CINCINNATI (43½) LA Rams

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at WESTERN KENTUCKY (60½) Middle Tennessee
at TULSA 6 6 (55) Temple

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Louisville 3 3 (54½) at NC STATE
at OREGON STATE (45½) Utah
at UTEP (53½) Louisiana Tech
at BYU 3 (49½) Cincinnati

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
USC 14½ 23½ (73½) at COLORADO
at MINNESOTA (46½) Louisiana
at AKRON (56½) Buffalo
Utah State (51½) at UCONN
at KENTUCKY 3 (45½) Florida
Penn State 23 24½ (46½) at NORTHWESTERN
at JAMES MADISON (52½) South Alabama
at TULANE 19½ 19½ (56½) UAB
Clemson 6 (52½) at SYRACUSE
Texas A&M (55½) at ARKANSAS
at CENTRAL MICHIGAN (48½) Eastern Michigan
at BOSTON COLLEGE (55½) Virginia
Miami (OH) 15½ 15½ (51½) at KENT STATE
at CAL 11½ 11½ (50½) Arizona State
at MARYLAND 14½ 14½ (50½) Indiana
at TEXAS TECH 10 (55½) Houston
Georgia 17½ 17 (46½) at AUBURN
at PURDUE (53½) Illinois
at UCF 10½ 10½ (56½) Baylor
Michigan 17½ 18½ (41½) at NEBRASKA
at MARSHALL 13½ 13½ (46½) Old Dominion
at UMASS ½ ½ (55½) Arkansas State
at TEXAS 18½ 17 (62½) Kansas
at TOLEDO 13½ 13½ (50½) Northern Illinois
at WESTERN MICHIGAN ½ ½ (53½) Ball State
at NAVY (52½) South Florida
at GEORGIA TECH 20½ 20½ (53½) Bowling Green
Missouri 10½ 11½ (56½) at VANDERBILT
at UNLV 10½ 10½ (61½) Hawaii
at MEMPHIS (60½) Boise State
at WYOMING 13½ 13½ (40½) New Mexico
LSU (62½) at OLE MISS
Oregon 24 24½ (61½) at STANFORD
at RICE (51½) East Carolina
at OKLAHOMA 16½ 19½ (49½) Iowa State
at GEORGIA STATE (52½) Troy
Texas State (62½) at SOUTHERN MISS
at GEORGIA SOUTHERN (62½) Coastal Carolina
at TENNESSEE 10½ (61½) South Carolina
at SMU 22½ 22½ (55½) Charlotte
at IOWA 7 10 (36½) Michigan State
Notre Dame (52½) at DUKE
Appalachian State 13½ 13½ (54½) at UL MONROE
at TCU 10 (51½) West Virginia
Pittsburgh 3 (42½) at VIRGINIA TECH
at AIR FORCE 10½ 10½ (42) San Diego State
Alabama 13½ 15½ (48½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington 21½ 17½ (69½) at ARIZONA
at FRESNO STATE 22½ 23½ (53½) Nevada

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -180 at LA ANGELS +152
Houston -118 at SEATTLE +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF San Diego OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -112 at N.Y YANKEES -104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

