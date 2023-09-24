NFL

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 6 4½ (45) at TAMPA BAY at CINCINNATI 7½ 1½ (43½) LA Rams

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WESTERN KENTUCKY 8½ 8½ (60½) Middle Tennessee at TULSA 6 6 (55) Temple

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Louisville 3 3 (54½) at NC STATE at OREGON STATE 1½ 1½ (45½) Utah at UTEP 1½ 1½ (53½) Louisiana Tech at BYU 2½ 3 (49½) Cincinnati

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG USC 14½ 23½ (73½) at COLORADO at MINNESOTA 9½ 9½ (46½) Louisiana at AKRON 1½ 1½ (56½) Buffalo Utah State 5½ 5½ (51½) at UCONN at KENTUCKY 1½ 3 (45½) Florida Penn State 23 24½ (46½) at NORTHWESTERN at JAMES MADISON 4½ 4½ (52½) South Alabama at TULANE 19½ 19½ (56½) UAB Clemson 6 6½ (52½) at SYRACUSE Texas A&M 5½ 6½ (55½) at ARKANSAS at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 6½ 6½ (48½) Eastern Michigan at BOSTON COLLEGE 2½ 2½ (55½) Virginia Miami (OH) 15½ 15½ (51½) at KENT STATE at CAL 11½ 11½ (50½) Arizona State at MARYLAND 14½ 14½ (50½) Indiana at TEXAS TECH 10 9½ (55½) Houston Georgia 17½ 17 (46½) at AUBURN at PURDUE 1½ 1½ (53½) Illinois at UCF 10½ 10½ (56½) Baylor Michigan 17½ 18½ (41½) at NEBRASKA at MARSHALL 13½ 13½ (46½) Old Dominion at UMASS ½ ½ (55½) Arkansas State at TEXAS 18½ 17 (62½) Kansas at TOLEDO 13½ 13½ (50½) Northern Illinois at WESTERN MICHIGAN ½ ½ (53½) Ball State at NAVY 3½ 3½ (52½) South Florida at GEORGIA TECH 20½ 20½ (53½) Bowling Green Missouri 10½ 11½ (56½) at VANDERBILT at UNLV 10½ 10½ (61½) Hawaii at MEMPHIS 2½ 2½ (60½) Boise State at WYOMING 13½ 13½ (40½) New Mexico LSU 1½ 2½ (62½) at OLE MISS Oregon 24 24½ (61½) at STANFORD at RICE 4½ 2½ (51½) East Carolina at OKLAHOMA 16½ 19½ (49½) Iowa State at GEORGIA STATE 2½ 2½ (52½) Troy Texas State 7½ 7½ (62½) at SOUTHERN MISS at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 4½ 6½ (62½) Coastal Carolina at TENNESSEE 9½ 10½ (61½) South Carolina at SMU 22½ 22½ (55½) Charlotte at IOWA 7 10 (36½) Michigan State Notre Dame 6½ 5½ (52½) at DUKE Appalachian State 13½ 13½ (54½) at UL MONROE at TCU 7½ 10 (51½) West Virginia Pittsburgh 3½ 3 (42½) at VIRGINIA TECH at AIR FORCE 10½ 10½ (42) San Diego State Alabama 13½ 15½ (48½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE Washington 21½ 17½ (69½) at ARIZONA at FRESNO STATE 22½ 23½ (53½) Nevada

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -180 at LA ANGELS +152 Houston -118 at SEATTLE +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN FRANCISCO OFF San Diego OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -112 at N.Y YANKEES -104

