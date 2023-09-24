NFL
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|6
|4½
|(45)
|at TAMPA BAY
|at CINCINNATI
|7½
|1½
|(43½)
|LA Rams
College Football
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WESTERN KENTUCKY
|8½
|8½
|(60½)
|Middle Tennessee
|at TULSA
|6
|6
|(55)
|Temple
Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Louisville
|3
|3
|(54½)
|at NC STATE
|at OREGON STATE
|1½
|1½
|(45½)
|Utah
|at UTEP
|1½
|1½
|(53½)
|Louisiana Tech
|at BYU
|2½
|3
|(49½)
|Cincinnati
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|USC
|14½
|23½
|(73½)
|at COLORADO
|at MINNESOTA
|9½
|9½
|(46½)
|Louisiana
|at AKRON
|1½
|1½
|(56½)
|Buffalo
|Utah State
|5½
|5½
|(51½)
|at UCONN
|at KENTUCKY
|1½
|3
|(45½)
|Florida
|Penn State
|23
|24½
|(46½)
|at NORTHWESTERN
|at JAMES MADISON
|4½
|4½
|(52½)
|South Alabama
|at TULANE
|19½
|19½
|(56½)
|UAB
|Clemson
|6
|6½
|(52½)
|at SYRACUSE
|Texas A&M
|5½
|6½
|(55½)
|at ARKANSAS
|at CENTRAL MICHIGAN
|6½
|6½
|(48½)
|Eastern Michigan
|at BOSTON COLLEGE
|2½
|2½
|(55½)
|Virginia
|Miami (OH)
|15½
|15½
|(51½)
|at KENT STATE
|at CAL
|11½
|11½
|(50½)
|Arizona State
|at MARYLAND
|14½
|14½
|(50½)
|Indiana
|at TEXAS TECH
|10
|9½
|(55½)
|Houston
|Georgia
|17½
|17
|(46½)
|at AUBURN
|at PURDUE
|1½
|1½
|(53½)
|Illinois
|at UCF
|10½
|10½
|(56½)
|Baylor
|Michigan
|17½
|18½
|(41½)
|at NEBRASKA
|at MARSHALL
|13½
|13½
|(46½)
|Old Dominion
|at UMASS
|½
|½
|(55½)
|Arkansas State
|at TEXAS
|18½
|17
|(62½)
|Kansas
|at TOLEDO
|13½
|13½
|(50½)
|Northern Illinois
|at WESTERN MICHIGAN
|½
|½
|(53½)
|Ball State
|at NAVY
|3½
|3½
|(52½)
|South Florida
|at GEORGIA TECH
|20½
|20½
|(53½)
|Bowling Green
|Missouri
|10½
|11½
|(56½)
|at VANDERBILT
|at UNLV
|10½
|10½
|(61½)
|Hawaii
|at MEMPHIS
|2½
|2½
|(60½)
|Boise State
|at WYOMING
|13½
|13½
|(40½)
|New Mexico
|LSU
|1½
|2½
|(62½)
|at OLE MISS
|Oregon
|24
|24½
|(61½)
|at STANFORD
|at RICE
|4½
|2½
|(51½)
|East Carolina
|at OKLAHOMA
|16½
|19½
|(49½)
|Iowa State
|at GEORGIA STATE
|2½
|2½
|(52½)
|Troy
|Texas State
|7½
|7½
|(62½)
|at SOUTHERN MISS
|at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
|4½
|6½
|(62½)
|Coastal Carolina
|at TENNESSEE
|9½
|10½
|(61½)
|South Carolina
|at SMU
|22½
|22½
|(55½)
|Charlotte
|at IOWA
|7
|10
|(36½)
|Michigan State
|Notre Dame
|6½
|5½
|(52½)
|at DUKE
|Appalachian State
|13½
|13½
|(54½)
|at UL MONROE
|at TCU
|7½
|10
|(51½)
|West Virginia
|Pittsburgh
|3½
|3
|(42½)
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|at AIR FORCE
|10½
|10½
|(42)
|San Diego State
|Alabama
|13½
|15½
|(48½)
|at MISSISSIPPI STATE
|Washington
|21½
|17½
|(69½)
|at ARIZONA
|at FRESNO STATE
|22½
|23½
|(53½)
|Nevada
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-180
|at LA ANGELS
|+152
|Houston
|-118
|at SEATTLE
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-112
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-104
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.