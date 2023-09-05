The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (58) 1-0 1569 1 2. Michigan (2) 1-0 1485 2 3. Alabama 1-0 1424 4 4. Florida St. (3) 1-0 1384 8 5. Ohio St. 1-0 1308 3 6. Southern Cal 2-0 1255 6 7. Penn St. 1-0 1212 7 8. Washington 1-0 1107 10 9. Tennessee 1-0 975 12 10. Notre Dame 2-0 967 13 11. Texas 1-0 935 11 12. Utah 1-0 919 14 13. Oregon 1-0 823 15 14. LSU 0-1 706 5 15. Kansas St. 1-0 579 16 16. Oregon St. 1-0 558 18 17. North Carolina 1-0 551 21 18. Oklahoma 1-0 426 20 19. Wisconsin 1-0 407 19 20. Mississippi 1-0 379 22 21. Duke 1-0 343 – 22. Colorado 1-0 269 – 23. Texas A&M 1-0 267 23 24. Tulane 1-0 241 24 25. Clemson 0-1 141 9

Others receiving votes: Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.

