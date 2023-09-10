The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (55) 2-0 1540 1 2. Michigan (2) 2-0 1458 2 3. Florida St. (3) 2-0 1413 4 4. Texas (2) 2-0 1338 11 5. Southern Cal 3-0 1269 6 6. Ohio St. 2-0 1265 5 7. Penn St. 2-0 1204 7 8. Washington 2-0 1102 8 9. Notre Dame 3-0 1015 10 10. Alabama 1-1 953 3 11. Tennessee 2-0 929 9 12. Utah 2-0 847 12 13. Oregon 2-0 827 13 14. LSU 1-1 667 14 15. Kansas St. 2-0 636 15 16. Oregon St. 2-0 605 16 17. Mississippi 2-0 505 20 18. Colorado 2-0 481 22 19. Oklahoma 2-0 453 18 20. North Carolina 2-0 444 17 21. Duke 2-0 421 21 22. Miami 2-0 230 – 23. Washington St. 2-0 129 – 24. UCLA 2-0 107 – 25. Iowa 2-0 106 –

Others receiving votes: Clemson 86, Arkansas 33, TCU 19, Kansas 19, Tulane 17, Wisconsin 10, Kentucky 5, Mississippi St. 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 3, Fresno St. 2, Wyoming 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Maryland 1, James Madison 1.

