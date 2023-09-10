The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (55)
|2-0
|1540
|1
|2. Michigan (2)
|2-0
|1458
|2
|3. Florida St. (3)
|2-0
|1413
|4
|4. Texas (2)
|2-0
|1338
|11
|5. Southern Cal
|3-0
|1269
|6
|6. Ohio St.
|2-0
|1265
|5
|7. Penn St.
|2-0
|1204
|7
|8. Washington
|2-0
|1102
|8
|9. Notre Dame
|3-0
|1015
|10
|10. Alabama
|1-1
|953
|3
|11. Tennessee
|2-0
|929
|9
|12. Utah
|2-0
|847
|12
|13. Oregon
|2-0
|827
|13
|14. LSU
|1-1
|667
|14
|15. Kansas St.
|2-0
|636
|15
|16. Oregon St.
|2-0
|605
|16
|17. Mississippi
|2-0
|505
|20
|18. Colorado
|2-0
|481
|22
|19. Oklahoma
|2-0
|453
|18
|20. North Carolina
|2-0
|444
|17
|21. Duke
|2-0
|421
|21
|22. Miami
|2-0
|230
|–
|23. Washington St.
|2-0
|129
|–
|24. UCLA
|2-0
|107
|–
|25. Iowa
|2-0
|106
|–
Others receiving votes: Clemson 86, Arkansas 33, TCU 19, Kansas 19, Tulane 17, Wisconsin 10, Kentucky 5, Mississippi St. 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 3, Fresno St. 2, Wyoming 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Maryland 1, James Madison 1.
