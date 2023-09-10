The Top Twenty Five

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 10, 2023 1:45 pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (55) 2-0 1540 1
2. Michigan (2) 2-0 1458 2
3. Florida St. (3) 2-0 1413 4
4. Texas (2) 2-0 1338 11
5. Southern Cal 3-0 1269 6
6. Ohio St. 2-0 1265 5
7. Penn St. 2-0 1204 7
8. Washington 2-0 1102 8
9. Notre Dame 3-0 1015 10
10. Alabama 1-1 953 3
11. Tennessee 2-0 929 9
12. Utah 2-0 847 12
13. Oregon 2-0 827 13
14. LSU 1-1 667 14
15. Kansas St. 2-0 636 15
16. Oregon St. 2-0 605 16
17. Mississippi 2-0 505 20
18. Colorado 2-0 481 22
19. Oklahoma 2-0 453 18
20. North Carolina 2-0 444 17
21. Duke 2-0 421 21
22. Miami 2-0 230
23. Washington St. 2-0 129
24. UCLA 2-0 107
25. Iowa 2-0 106

Others receiving votes: Clemson 86, Arkansas 33, TCU 19, Kansas 19, Tulane 17, Wisconsin 10, Kentucky 5, Mississippi St. 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 3, Fresno St. 2, Wyoming 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Maryland 1, James Madison 1.

