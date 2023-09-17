The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (57) 3-0 1566 1 2. Michigan (2) 3-0 1481 2 3. Texas (3) 3-0 1380 4 4. Florida St. (1) 3-0 1378 3 5. Southern Cal 3-0 1296 5 6. Ohio St. 3-0 1291 6 7. Penn St. 3-0 1217 7 8. Washington 3-0 1194 8 9. Notre Dame 4-0 1066 9 10. Oregon 3-0 942 13 11. Utah 3-0 921 12 12. LSU 2-1 805 14 13. Alabama 2-1 796 10 14. Oregon St. 3-0 715 16 15. Mississippi 3-0 657 17 16. Oklahoma 3-0 606 19 17. North Carolina 3-0 567 20 18. Duke 3-0 530 21 19. Colorado 3-0 509 18 20. Miami 3-0 359 22 21. Washington St. 3-0 278 23 22. UCLA 3-0 204 24 23. Tennessee 2-1 198 11 24. Iowa 3-0 125 25 25. Florida 2-1 103 –

Others receiving votes: Clemson 76, Missouri 72, Kansas St. 54, TCU 21, Fresno St. 17, Kansas 15, Tulane 13, Kentucky 10, Maryland 4, BYU 3, Wisconsin 2, Syracuse 2, Louisville 1, Auburn 1.

