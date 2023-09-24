The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (55)
|4-0
|1562
|1
|2. Michigan (1)
|4-0
|1445
|2
|3. Texas (2)
|4-0
|1401
|3
|4. Ohio St. (1)
|4-0
|1370
|6
|5. Florida St. (3)
|4-0
|1351
|4
|6. Penn St.
|4-0
|1244
|7
|7. Washington (1)
|4-0
|1228
|8
|8. Southern Cal
|4-0
|1169
|5
|9. Oregon
|4-0
|1076
|10
|10. Utah
|4-0
|981
|11
|11. Notre Dame
|4-1
|904
|9
|12. Alabama
|3-1
|862
|13
|13. LSU
|3-1
|813
|12
|14. Oklahoma
|4-0
|716
|16
|15. North Carolina
|4-0
|659
|17
|16. Washington St.
|4-0
|652
|21
|17. Duke
|4-0
|648
|18
|18. Miami
|4-0
|523
|20
|19. Oregon St.
|3-1
|366
|14
|20. Mississippi
|3-1
|349
|15
|21. Tennessee
|3-1
|260
|23
|22. Florida
|3-1
|235
|25
|23. Missouri
|4-0
|197
|–
|24. Kansas
|4-0
|132
|–
|25. Fresno St.
|4-0
|64
|–
Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5.
