The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (55) 4-0 1562 1 2. Michigan (1) 4-0 1445 2 3. Texas (2) 4-0 1401 3 4. Ohio St. (1) 4-0 1370 6 5. Florida St. (3) 4-0 1351 4 6. Penn St. 4-0 1244 7 7. Washington (1) 4-0 1228 8 8. Southern Cal 4-0 1169 5 9. Oregon 4-0 1076 10 10. Utah 4-0 981 11 11. Notre Dame 4-1 904 9 12. Alabama 3-1 862 13 13. LSU 3-1 813 12 14. Oklahoma 4-0 716 16 15. North Carolina 4-0 659 17 16. Washington St. 4-0 652 21 17. Duke 4-0 648 18 18. Miami 4-0 523 20 19. Oregon St. 3-1 366 14 20. Mississippi 3-1 349 15 21. Tennessee 3-1 260 23 22. Florida 3-1 235 25 23. Missouri 4-0 197 – 24. Kansas 4-0 132 – 25. Fresno St. 4-0 64 –

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5.

