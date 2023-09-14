Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Spalding 31, McDonogh School 14
Arundel 52, Crofton 14
Bethesda 41, Poolesville 13
Blake 34, Albert Einstein 19
Broadneck 37, Meade 21
Brunswick 31, Boonsboro 14
Cambridge/SD 28, Parkside 21
Catoctin 36, Williamsport 20
DuVal 7, Bladensburg 0
Dulaney 27, Eastern Tech 0
Dunbar 50, Baltimore Poly 6
Edgewood 43, Elkton 24
Forest Park 54, Green Street Academy 0
Gaithersburg 36, Watkins Mill 0
Gilman 45, Boys Latin 0
Glen Burnie 44, North County 22
Harford Tech 27, Bel Air 20
Havre de Grace 13, Aberdeen 10
Hereford 21, Parkville 12
Lansdowne 22, Baltimore Chesapeake 8
Liberty 28, Manchester Valley 21
Linganore 42, Walkersville 12
Maret, D.C. 43, Severn 21
Mergenthaler 38, Edmondson-Westside 0
Milford Mill 59, Kenwood 0
Montgomery Blair 50, John F. Kennedy 0
North Harford 17, Joppatowne 0
North Point 28, Great Mills 0
Northeast – AA 47, Catonsville 26
Northern – Cal 42, La Plata 7
Old Mill 21, South River 3
Paint Branch 49, Springbrook 0
Patuxent 37, Lackey 20
Quince Orchard 29, Stone Bridge, Va. 22
Randallstown 36, Patapsco 14
Seneca Valley 48, Clarksburg 0
Sherwood 44, Magruder 0
Smithsburg 16, Century 6
South Hagerstown 35, Tuscarora 15
Thomas Johnson 42, North Hagerstown 6
Urbana 13, Middletown 10
Walter Johnson 41, Walt Whitman 7
Wheaton 26, Northwood 12
Winston Churchill 30, Wootton 0
Winters Mill 7, Francis Scott Key 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.