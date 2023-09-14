On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Happening today: Federal News Network’s Cyber Leaders Exchange 2023
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 14, 2023 10:33 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 31, McDonogh School 14

Arundel 52, Crofton 14

Bethesda 41, Poolesville 13

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

Blake 34, Albert Einstein 19

Broadneck 37, Meade 21

Brunswick 31, Boonsboro 14

Cambridge/SD 28, Parkside 21

Catoctin 36, Williamsport 20

DuVal 7, Bladensburg 0

Dulaney 27, Eastern Tech 0

Dunbar 50, Baltimore Poly 6

        Read more: Sports News

Edgewood 43, Elkton 24

Forest Park 54, Green Street Academy 0

Gaithersburg 36, Watkins Mill 0

Gilman 45, Boys Latin 0

Glen Burnie 44, North County 22

Harford Tech 27, Bel Air 20

Havre de Grace 13, Aberdeen 10

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Hereford 21, Parkville 12

Lansdowne 22, Baltimore Chesapeake 8

Liberty 28, Manchester Valley 21

Linganore 42, Walkersville 12

Maret, D.C. 43, Severn 21

Mergenthaler 38, Edmondson-Westside 0

Milford Mill 59, Kenwood 0

Montgomery Blair 50, John F. Kennedy 0

North Harford 17, Joppatowne 0

North Point 28, Great Mills 0

Northeast – AA 47, Catonsville 26

Northern – Cal 42, La Plata 7

Old Mill 21, South River 3

Paint Branch 49, Springbrook 0

Patuxent 37, Lackey 20

Quince Orchard 29, Stone Bridge, Va. 22

Randallstown 36, Patapsco 14

Seneca Valley 48, Clarksburg 0

Sherwood 44, Magruder 0

Smithsburg 16, Century 6

South Hagerstown 35, Tuscarora 15

Thomas Johnson 42, North Hagerstown 6

Urbana 13, Middletown 10

Walter Johnson 41, Walt Whitman 7

Wheaton 26, Northwood 12

Winston Churchill 30, Wootton 0

Winters Mill 7, Francis Scott Key 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|21 MAS Office Hours
9|21 Corporate Gray Virtual...
9|21 18th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories