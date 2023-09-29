On Air: Federal News Network
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 29, 2023 1:28 am
PREP FOOTBALL=

Alsea 26, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 12

Eddyville 47, C.S. Lewis 0

Gladstone 21, The Dalles 8

Jesuit 70, Aloha 0

Joseph 59, Jordan Valley 0

Lebanon 14, South Albany 3

McKay 53, Crescent Valley 25

Molalla 36, Estacada 14

Mountainside 27, Westview 6

Philomath 21, Stayton 20

Scappoose 42, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 14

Silverton 40, Corvallis 14

South Medford 28, Sprague 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

