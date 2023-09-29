Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Alsea 26, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 12
Eddyville 47, C.S. Lewis 0
Gladstone 21, The Dalles 8
Jesuit 70, Aloha 0
Joseph 59, Jordan Valley 0
Lebanon 14, South Albany 3
McKay 53, Crescent Valley 25
Molalla 36, Estacada 14
Mountainside 27, Westview 6
Philomath 21, Stayton 20
Scappoose 42, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 14
Silverton 40, Corvallis 14
South Medford 28, Sprague 19
