Toronto catcher Danny Jansen fractures finger in the Blue Jays’ 13-9 win over the Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Initial X-rays showed Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen fractured his right middle finger in a 13-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, manager John Schneider said.

Jansen was struck by a foul ball on his right hand during Nolan Jones’ at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. Alejandro Kirk pinch hit for him in the seventh.

“It’s a pretty freak injury, and it seems like those are coming in bunches right now,” Schneider said.

Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette and third baseman Matt Chapman went on the injured list early this week.

”We’ll see how Jano is tomorrow,” Schneider said. “It’s an initial X-ray, and there is going to be more in-depth stuff done tonight and tomorrow.”

Jansen, who homered earlier in the game, is hitting .228 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs this season.

Triple-A Buffalo catcher Tyler Heineman is the likely replacement.

