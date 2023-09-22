On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Sports News

Twins clinch AL Central title with 8-6 win over Angels

BRIAN HALL
September 22, 2023 11:14 pm
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins clinched the AL Central title Friday night with an 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Alex Kirilloff homered and drove in three runs, and the Twins held on late to win the division crown for the third time in five seasons under manager Rocco Baldelli.

Pablo López (11-8) pitched six innings for the Twins, allowing three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts. Jhoan Duran gave up a run in the ninth but got the final out with the bases loaded to secure his 27th save of the season.

___

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|29 Industry Insider - Texas presents: A...
9|29 Robotic Process Automation in a Day -...
9|29 App in a Day - PragmaticWorks
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories