Two roofs at the US Open were partially shut because of rising heat and humidity

The Associated Press
September 5, 2023 3:07 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The roofs on the two main U.S. Open stadiums were partly shut on Tuesday because of rising heat and humidity.

“The decision in both instances was made to provide relief from the sun and heat for the fans,” the U.S. Tennis Association said in a statement. “By partially closing the roofs, both courts became shaded, which improved conditions for the players.”

The temperature topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) and the humidity was above 50%.

The retractable roof above Arthur Ashe Stadium was partially closed ahead of the men’s quarterfinal between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz.

The roof on Louis Armstrong Stadium also was pulled part of the way closed after the first set of a women’s doubles quarterfinal with Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera against Jennifer Brady and Luisa Stefani.

The USTA said tournament referee Jake Garner made the decision to slide the covers to provide additional shade.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

