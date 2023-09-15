On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Vikings RB Mattison calls out racial slurs directed at him on social media after loss to Eagles

The Associated Press
September 15, 2023 4:32 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison received more than 60 “disgustingly disrespectful messages” through social media that included racial slurs and encouraged suicide, the fifth-year player said Friday in the aftermath of the team’s most recent loss.

Mattison, who is Black, revealed on an Instagram Story post that he was taunted through direct messages and in the comments sections on the social media platform for his performance in Minnesota’s 34-28 defeat Thursday at Philadelphia, where Mattison had one of the Vikings’ four fumbles. He urged the 60-plus users to “really reflect” on their words and how they could truly affect a person.

“Under my helmet, I am a human, a father, a son,” Mattison wrote. “This is sick.”

The Vikings said in a statement Friday they were “sickened” by the messages directed at Mattison.

“There simply is no room for racist words or actions in sports or society,” the team said.

The NFL also issued a statement of condemnation.

“We stand firmly with Alexander and remind fans to remember the humanity of all players and celebrate their contributions to the game we all love,” the league said.

Top Stories