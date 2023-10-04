Adolis García homers as Texas Rangers sweep Tampa Bay Rays with 7-1 victory

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Adolis García and Evan Carter homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the punchless Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 Wednesday to finish a two-game AL Wild Card Series sweep.

García and Carter connected against 16-game winner Zach Eflin, who was unable to save Tampa Bay’s season. Nathan Eovaldi also delivered for the Rangers, pitching 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball.

Texas advanced to a Division Series at AL East champion Baltimore starting Saturday. The Rays’ scoreless streak reached 33 innings, one shy of the postseason record held by the 1966-74 Los Angeles Dodgers, before Curtis Mead’s RBI single in the seventh.

Texas won a postseason series for the first time since 2011, when the Rangers reached the World Series before losing to St. Louis.

After securing the AL’s second wild card, Tampa Bay lost its seventh straight postseason game. In getting swept in consecutive Wild Card Series, the Rays scored two runs over four games while hitting .161.

TWINS 2, BLUE JAYS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa contributed an RBI single and a quick-twitch tag off a pickoff throw from Sonny Gray, and the Twins swept the Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card Series.

The Twins advanced — for the first time in 21 years — to play the defending World Series champion Astros. Game 1 of the best-of-five AL Division Series is in Houston on Saturday.

It’s familiar territory for Correa, who played for Houston for seven seasons before signing with Minnesota in free agency.

The Blue Jays, who lost their seventh straight game in the playoffs since the AL Championship Series in 2016, left nine runners on base after stranding nine men in Game 1. Matt Chapman had a liner go just foul before grounding into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the sixth.

Gray struck out six in five innings in his first career win in the playoffs.

The Blue Jays had runners on second and third in the fifth when Gray picked off Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at second, ending the inning. Gray whipped around and threw to the shortstop Correa, who grabbed the ball and grazed Guerrero’s chest with his glove a split-second before Guerrero’s hand hit the base.

