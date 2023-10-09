AP Top WorldCup News at 7:31 a.m. EDT

Saudi Arabia formally informs FIFA of its wish to host the 2034 World Cup as the favorite to win

Saudi Arabia in lead and maybe all alone in race shaped by FIFA to host soccer’s 2034 World Cup

2030 World Cup set to be hosted by Spain-Portugal-Morocco with 3 South American countries added

Women’s World Cup teams head home to different futures

AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.