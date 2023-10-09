AP Top WorldCup News at 7:31 a.m. EDT

Saudi Arabia formally informs FIFA of its wish to host the 2034 World Cup as the favorite to win
Saudi Arabia in lead and maybe all alone in race shaped by FIFA to host soccer’s 2034 World Cup
2030 World Cup set to be hosted by Spain-Portugal-Morocco with 3 South American countries added
Women’s World Cup teams head home to different futures
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.