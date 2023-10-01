Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox play in game 4 of series

Boston Red Sox (77-84, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (101-60, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (5-10, 5.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (12-7, 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox with a 2-1 series lead.

Baltimore has a 101-60 record overall and a 49-31 record at home. The Orioles have a 44-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Boston has a 77-84 record overall and a 38-42 record in road games. The Red Sox have hit 182 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles are ahead 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 28 home runs while slugging .492. Anthony Santander is 14-for-43 with four doubles, a home run and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Justin Turner has 31 doubles, 23 home runs and 96 RBI while hitting .277 for the Red Sox. Masataka Yoshida is 11-for-34 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.17 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 2-8, .223 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (illness), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (calf), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (shouder), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

