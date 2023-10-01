All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Baltimore
|101
|60
|.627
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|49-31
|52-29
|y-Tampa Bay
|98
|63
|.609
|3
|+9
|6-4
|W-1
|53-28
|45-35
|y-Toronto
|89
|72
|.553
|12
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|43-37
|46-35
|New York
|82
|79
|.509
|19
|7
|6-4
|W-1
|42-39
|40-40
|Boston
|77
|84
|.478
|24
|12
|2-8
|L-1
|39-42
|38-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Minnesota
|87
|74
|.540
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|47-34
|40-40
|Detroit
|77
|84
|.478
|10
|12
|7-3
|W-1
|36-44
|41-40
|Cleveland
|76
|85
|.472
|11
|13
|4-6
|L-1
|42-39
|34-46
|Chicago
|61
|100
|.379
|26
|28
|3-7
|L-2
|31-49
|30-51
|Kansas City
|55
|106
|.342
|32
|34
|6-4
|L-1
|32-48
|23-58
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Texas
|90
|71
|.559
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|50-31
|40-40
|z-Houston
|89
|72
|.553
|1
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|39-42
|50-30
|Seattle
|87
|74
|.540
|3
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|44-36
|43-38
|Los Angeles
|72
|89
|.447
|18
|17
|4-6
|L-1
|37-43
|35-46
|Oakland
|50
|111
|.311
|40
|39
|4-6
|W-1
|26-55
|24-56
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|104
|57
|.646
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|52-28
|52-29
|y-Philadelphia
|89
|72
|.553
|15
|+5
|7-3
|L-3
|49-32
|40-40
|y-Miami
|84
|76
|.525
|19½
|+½
|6-3
|W-2
|46-35
|38-41
|New York
|74
|86
|.463
|29½
|9½
|4-5
|W-2
|42-37
|32-49
|Washington
|70
|91
|.435
|34
|14
|4-6
|L-1
|34-47
|36-44
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Milwaukee
|91
|70
|.565
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|48-32
|43-38
|Chicago
|83
|78
|.516
|8
|1
|4-6
|W-1
|45-36
|38-42
|Cincinnati
|82
|79
|.509
|9
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|38-43
|44-36
|Pittsburgh
|75
|86
|.466
|16
|9
|5-5
|L-2
|38-42
|37-44
|St. Louis
|70
|91
|.435
|21
|14
|3-7
|W-1
|34-46
|36-45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|99
|62
|.615
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|53-28
|46-34
|y-Arizona
|84
|77
|.522
|15
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|43-37
|41-40
|San Diego
|81
|80
|.503
|18
|3
|8-2
|W-4
|44-37
|37-43
|San Francisco
|79
|82
|.491
|20
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|45-35
|34-47
|Colorado
|58
|103
|.360
|41
|26
|2-8
|L-2
|36-44
|22-59
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 8, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings
San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 5, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2
Texas 6, Seattle 1
Houston 1, Arizona 0
Minnesota 14, Colorado 6
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
All-Star Game: Milwaukee vs NL at Milwaukee, 4 a.m.
All-Star Game: Minnesota vs AL at Minneapolis, 4 a.m.
All-Star Game: Philadelphia vs NL at Philadelphia, 4 a.m.
All-Star Game: Tampa Bay vs AL at St. Petersburg, Fla., 4 a.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 1st game
San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Miami 7, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 6
Atlanta 5, Washington 3
St. Louis 15, Cincinnati 6
N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game
Houston 1, Arizona 0
Minnesota 14, Colorado 6
San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami (Luzardo 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8), 1:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
All-Star Game: Milwaukee vs NL at Milwaukee, 4 a.m.
All-Star Game: Philadelphia vs NL at Philadelphia, 4 a.m.
