Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 1, 2023 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Baltimore 101 60 .627 _ _ 6-4 W-1 49-31 52-29
y-Tampa Bay 98 63 .609 3 +9 6-4 W-1 53-28 45-35
y-Toronto 89 72 .553 12 _ 5-5 L-1 43-37 46-35
New York 82 79 .509 19 7 6-4 W-1 42-39 40-40
Boston 77 84 .478 24 12 2-8 L-1 39-42 38-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Minnesota 87 74 .540 _ _ 8-2 W-2 47-34 40-40
Detroit 77 84 .478 10 12 7-3 W-1 36-44 41-40
Cleveland 76 85 .472 11 13 4-6 L-1 42-39 34-46
Chicago 61 100 .379 26 28 3-7 L-2 31-49 30-51
Kansas City 55 106 .342 32 34 6-4 L-1 32-48 23-58

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Texas 90 71 .559 _ _ 7-3 W-1 50-31 40-40
z-Houston 89 72 .553 1 _ 5-5 W-3 39-42 50-30
Seattle 87 74 .540 3 2 4-6 L-1 44-36 43-38
Los Angeles 72 89 .447 18 17 4-6 L-1 37-43 35-46
Oakland 50 111 .311 40 39 4-6 W-1 26-55 24-56

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 104 57 .646 _ _ 7-3 W-1 52-28 52-29
y-Philadelphia 89 72 .553 15 +5 7-3 L-3 49-32 40-40
y-Miami 84 76 .525 19½ 6-3 W-2 46-35 38-41
New York 74 86 .463 29½ 4-5 W-2 42-37 32-49
Washington 70 91 .435 34 14 4-6 L-1 34-47 36-44

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Milwaukee 91 70 .565 _ _ 6-4 L-1 48-32 43-38
Chicago 83 78 .516 8 1 4-6 W-1 45-36 38-42
Cincinnati 82 79 .509 9 2 4-6 L-1 38-43 44-36
Pittsburgh 75 86 .466 16 9 5-5 L-2 38-42 37-44
St. Louis 70 91 .435 21 14 3-7 W-1 34-46 36-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 99 62 .615 _ _ 6-4 L-1 53-28 46-34
y-Arizona 84 77 .522 15 _ 5-5 L-3 43-37 41-40
San Diego 81 80 .503 18 3 8-2 W-4 44-37 37-43
San Francisco 79 82 .491 20 5 3-7 W-1 45-35 34-47
Colorado 58 103 .360 41 26 2-8 L-2 36-44 22-59

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 8, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 5, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2

Texas 6, Seattle 1

Houston 1, Arizona 0

Minnesota 14, Colorado 6

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: Milwaukee vs NL at Milwaukee, 4 a.m.

All-Star Game: Minnesota vs AL at Minneapolis, 4 a.m.

All-Star Game: Philadelphia vs NL at Philadelphia, 4 a.m.

All-Star Game: Tampa Bay vs AL at St. Petersburg, Fla., 4 a.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 1st game

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Miami 7, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 6

Atlanta 5, Washington 3

St. Louis 15, Cincinnati 6

N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 4, 2nd game

Houston 1, Arizona 0

Minnesota 14, Colorado 6

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Luzardo 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8), 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game: Milwaukee vs NL at Milwaukee, 4 a.m.

All-Star Game: Philadelphia vs NL at Philadelphia, 4 a.m.

