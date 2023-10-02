All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Baltimore
|101
|61
|.623
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|49-32
|52-29
|y-Tampa Bay
|99
|63
|.611
|2
|+10
|6-4
|W-2
|53-28
|46-35
|y-Toronto
|89
|73
|.549
|12
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|43-38
|46-35
|New York
|82
|80
|.506
|19
|7
|6-4
|L-1
|42-39
|40-41
|Boston
|78
|84
|.481
|23
|11
|3-7
|W-1
|39-42
|39-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Minnesota
|87
|75
|.537
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|47-34
|40-41
|Detroit
|78
|84
|.481
|9
|11
|7-3
|W-2
|37-44
|41-40
|Cleveland
|76
|86
|.469
|11
|13
|4-6
|L-2
|42-39
|34-47
|Chicago
|61
|101
|.377
|26
|28
|3-7
|L-3
|31-50
|30-51
|Kansas City
|56
|106
|.346
|31
|33
|6-4
|W-1
|33-48
|23-58
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|90
|72
|.556
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|39-42
|51-30
|y-Texas
|90
|72
|.556
|_
|+1
|6-4
|L-1
|50-31
|40-41
|Seattle
|88
|74
|.543
|2
|1
|4-6
|W-1
|45-36
|43-38
|Los Angeles
|73
|89
|.451
|17
|16
|4-6
|W-1
|38-43
|35-46
|Oakland
|50
|112
|.309
|40
|39
|4-6
|L-1
|26-55
|24-57
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|104
|58
|.642
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|52-29
|52-29
|y-Philadelphia
|90
|72
|.556
|14
|+6
|7-3
|W-1
|49-32
|41-40
|y-Miami
|84
|77
|.522
|19½
|+½
|5-4
|L-1
|46-35
|38-42
|New York
|74
|87
|.460
|29½
|9½
|3-6
|L-1
|42-38
|32-49
|Washington
|71
|91
|.438
|33
|13
|4-6
|W-1
|34-47
|37-44
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Milwaukee
|92
|70
|.568
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|49-32
|43-38
|Chicago
|83
|79
|.512
|9
|1
|4-6
|L-1
|45-36
|38-43
|Cincinnati
|82
|80
|.506
|10
|2
|3-7
|L-2
|38-43
|44-37
|Pittsburgh
|76
|86
|.469
|16
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|39-42
|37-44
|St. Louis
|71
|91
|.438
|21
|13
|4-6
|W-2
|35-46
|36-45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|100
|62
|.617
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|53-28
|47-34
|y-Arizona
|84
|78
|.519
|16
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|43-38
|41-40
|San Diego
|82
|80
|.506
|18
|2
|8-2
|W-5
|44-37
|38-43
|San Francisco
|79
|83
|.488
|21
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|45-36
|34-47
|Colorado
|59
|103
|.364
|41
|25
|3-7
|W-1
|37-44
|22-59
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Seattle 1, Texas 0
Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 3
Boston 6, Baltimore 1
Houston 8, Arizona 1
Tampa Bay 12, Toronto 8
Colorado 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings
San Diego 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Texas (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 3:08 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Minnesota (López 0-0), 4:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Tampa Bay, 3:08 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 4:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 0
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 2
Houston 8, Arizona 1
Colorado 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings
San Diego 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 11 innings
Washington 10, Atlanta 9
Monday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:08 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 8:08 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m.
Copyright
