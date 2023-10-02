On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 2, 2023 10:01 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Baltimore 101 61 .623 _ _ 6-4 L-1 49-32 52-29
y-Tampa Bay 99 63 .611 2 +10 6-4 W-2 53-28 46-35
y-Toronto 89 73 .549 12 _ 4-6 L-2 43-38 46-35
New York 82 80 .506 19 7 6-4 L-1 42-39 40-41
Boston 78 84 .481 23 11 3-7 W-1 39-42 39-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Minnesota 87 75 .537 _ _ 7-3 L-1 47-34 40-41
Detroit 78 84 .481 9 11 7-3 W-2 37-44 41-40
Cleveland 76 86 .469 11 13 4-6 L-2 42-39 34-47
Chicago 61 101 .377 26 28 3-7 L-3 31-50 30-51
Kansas City 56 106 .346 31 33 6-4 W-1 33-48 23-58

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 90 72 .556 _ _ 6-4 W-4 39-42 51-30
y-Texas 90 72 .556 _ +1 6-4 L-1 50-31 40-41
Seattle 88 74 .543 2 1 4-6 W-1 45-36 43-38
Los Angeles 73 89 .451 17 16 4-6 W-1 38-43 35-46
Oakland 50 112 .309 40 39 4-6 L-1 26-55 24-57

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 104 58 .642 _ _ 7-3 L-1 52-29 52-29
y-Philadelphia 90 72 .556 14 +6 7-3 W-1 49-32 41-40
y-Miami 84 77 .522 19½ 5-4 L-1 46-35 38-42
New York 74 87 .460 29½ 3-6 L-1 42-38 32-49
Washington 71 91 .438 33 13 4-6 W-1 34-47 37-44

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Milwaukee 92 70 .568 _ _ 6-4 W-1 49-32 43-38
Chicago 83 79 .512 9 1 4-6 L-1 45-36 38-43
Cincinnati 82 80 .506 10 2 3-7 L-2 38-43 44-37
Pittsburgh 76 86 .469 16 8 5-5 W-1 39-42 37-44
St. Louis 71 91 .438 21 13 4-6 W-2 35-46 36-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 100 62 .617 _ _ 6-4 W-1 53-28 47-34
y-Arizona 84 78 .519 16 _ 4-6 L-4 43-38 41-40
San Diego 82 80 .506 18 2 8-2 W-5 44-37 38-43
San Francisco 79 83 .488 21 5 3-7 L-1 45-36 34-47
Colorado 59 103 .364 41 25 3-7 W-1 37-44 22-59

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

        How are agencies finding and hiring the right talent, and training the workforce to keep up with the needs of cybersecurity initiatives? Join Jason Miller and a panel of agency and industry leaders on Oct. 5 as they explore strategies and challenges. Register today!

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 1, Texas 0

Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 12, Toronto 8

        Read more: Sports News

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

San Diego 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 3:08 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Minnesota (López 0-0), 4:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Tampa Bay, 3:08 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 4:38 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 0

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 2

Houston 8, Arizona 1

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2, 11 innings

San Diego 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 11 innings

Washington 10, Atlanta 9

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 8:08 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|8 NASCIO 2023 Annual Conference
10|8 HLTH 2023
10|8 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories