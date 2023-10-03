All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|y-Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|y-Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|x-Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|y-Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|y-Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|y-Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|x-Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|y-Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|x-Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Tampa Bay, 3:08 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 4:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Eovaldi 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 0-0), 3:08 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 0-0), 4:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Tampa Bay, 3:08 p.m. (If Necessary)
Toronto at Minnesota, 4:38 p.m. (If Necessary)
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:08 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 8:08 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m. (If Necessary)
Miami at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m. (If Necessary)
