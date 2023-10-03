On Air: Innovation in Government
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 3, 2023 10:01 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
x-Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
y-Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
x-Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
y-Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
x-Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Tampa Bay, 3:08 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 4:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas (Eovaldi 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 0-0), 3:08 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 0-0), 4:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Tampa Bay, 3:08 p.m. (If Necessary)

Toronto at Minnesota, 4:38 p.m. (If Necessary)

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 8:08 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m. (If Necessary)

Miami at Philadelphia, 8:08 p.m. (If Necessary)

Top Stories