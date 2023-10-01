On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Browns QB Deshaun Watson sitting out with shoulder injury, rookie Thompson Robinson starts vs Ravens

TOM WITHERS
October 1, 2023 10:53 am
< a min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss Sunday’s game against Baltimore with a right shoulder injury, pushing rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson into his first NFL start against the Ravens.

Watson hurt his shoulder last week on a running play in a win over Tennessee. It was his best performance since being acquired in a controversial trade form Houston last year.

Watson was limited in practice this week and was listed as questionable going into the game. Shortly after 10 a.m., he went onto the field inside Cleveland Browns Stadium and threw about 10 short passes before shutting down.

Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick from UCLA, played well in training camp and in the exhibition season. He performed so well the Browns traded backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs to Arizona.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 10 with Tom Temin, agency leaders and Illumio's Gary Barlet who will discuss the latest thinking in achieving mission assurance and data protection using zero trust, segmentation and monitoring strategies. Register today!

The Watson injury adds another layer of adversity for the Browns, who lost star running back Nick Chubb to a season-ending injury in Week 2.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

anr

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|7 Cisco Certified CyberOps Associate...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories