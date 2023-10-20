On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Bruins beat the winless Sharks 3-1 for their 3rd straight win to open the season

JOSH DUBOW
October 20, 2023 1:13 am
2 min read
      

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brad Marchand and James Van Riemsdyk scored 21 seconds apart late in the first period and the Boston Bruins won their third straight game to open the season, beating the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Thursday night.

David Pastrnak scored for the fourth time this season and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves to get the Bruins off to a good start on their four-game trip.

The Sharks wrapped up a season-opening, four-game homestand with another loss. San Jose earned only one point in the four games against reigning division champions, losing in a shootout to Colorado on Saturday night.

The Sharks became the third team ever to go winless when opening the season with four straight games at home. The California Golden Seals had two losses and two ties in 1971-72 and Calgary had three losses and a tie in 1997-98.

        Join us for Federal News Network's 2024 Open Season Exchange where OPM Director Kiran Ahuja and additional OPM, DoD and industry benefits experts will share details about what to consider when making Federal Employees Health Benefits selections during the 2024 Open Season. Register today!

Anthony Duclair scored the lone goal for San Jose. Kaapo Kahkonen made 34 saves.

The Bruins took control of the game in the final two minutes of the opening period. Marchand beat Kahkonen with a wrist shot from the circle for his first goal of the season.

On the next shift, Van Riemsdyk jammed a puck under Kahkonen’s pad during a scramble in front of the net to make it 2-0.

Pastrnak got a bit of luck to score in his third straight game late in the second period. He was on a 2-on-1 rush when a back-checking Marc Edouard-Vlasic poked the puck away but it deflected off Pastrnak’s skate and went into the net.

ROUGH SCHEDULE

The Sharks were dealt a rough opening to the schedule with games against the four division winners from last season: Vegas, Colorado, Carolina and Boston.

This is the first time since the realignment to four divisions in 2013 that a team opened the season by playing all four defending division champs.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

        Read more: Sports News

Forward Kevin Labanc made his season debut for San Jose after being scratched the first four games. The Sharks placed D Radim Simek on waivers with the intent to send him back to the AHL.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Sharks: At Nashville on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|26 Principles of ESM Analysis
10|26 Arizona CIO/CTO Forum 2023
10|26 Cyber Solutions Fest 2023: Industrial...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories