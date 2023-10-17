On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cam Talbot, Trevor Moore carry Kings to 1st win of season, 5-1 over Jets

The Associated Press
October 17, 2023 10:40 pm
< a min read
      

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Cam Talbot made 26 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season.

Trevor Moore had two goals and an assist, Phillip Danault had a goal and two assists and Arthur Kaliyev had a goal and an assist. Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored.

The Kings opened with a two-game homestand, falling 5-2 to Colorado and 6-5 to Carolina in a shootout.

Mark Scheifele ended Talbot’s shutout bid with 1:16 left.

        Join us Oct. 30 for Industry Exchange Cloud 2023 to discover the latest tools and techniques to manage your cloud services smartly and safely. | Register Now

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Minnesota on Thursday night.

Jets: Host Vegas on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|24 AWS Albany Public Sector Innovation Day
10|24 Army Scholarship Foundation Fall...
10|24 GSOF Symposium - Europe
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories