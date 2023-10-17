Cam Talbot, Trevor Moore carry Kings to 1st win of season, 5-1 over Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Cam Talbot made 26 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season.

Trevor Moore had two goals and an assist, Phillip Danault had a goal and two assists and Arthur Kaliyev had a goal and an assist. Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored.

The Kings opened with a two-game homestand, falling 5-2 to Colorado and 6-5 to Carolina in a shootout.

Mark Scheifele ended Talbot’s shutout bid with 1:16 left.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Minnesota on Thursday night.

Jets: Host Vegas on Thursday night.

