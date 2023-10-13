On Air: Security Clearance Insecurity
Cardinals complex in the Dominican Republic broken into by armed robbers

The Associated Press
October 13, 2023 1:51 pm
Armed robbers broke into the St. Louis Cardinals complex in the Dominican Republic on Friday.

A statement from the Cardinals said no one was injured, but the burglars stole money, cellphones, jewelry and baseball equipment in the break-in, which took place in the early morning hours.

Players and staff at the complex were shaken, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said.

“This was scary on many fronts,” Mozeliak said in the statement. The team will reassess its security at the complex immediately, he said.

Local authorities came to the complex to investigate, the team said.

