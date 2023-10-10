Changing of the guard in the NHL? AP predicts the Stanley Cup champion and top award winners

The 2023-24 NHL season arrives with a handful of new teams ready to take the leap to contending status. There are also plenty of others trying to hang on to playoff spots.

Now what?

“There’s some real up-and-coming teams, ” former player-turned-NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp said. “Is there a changing of the guard right now?”

The up-and-comers include Buffalo, Ottawa, Detroit and perhaps Arizona. Old-guard winners like Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Pittsburgh want to keep their windows open.

The puck drops Tuesday night with the first three matchups of a 1,312-game schedule, including the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights raising their first Stanley Cup banner and No. 1 pick Connor Bedard starting his professional career by facing off against idol Sidney Crosby.

When all that’s done by mid-April, 16 teams will be left standing to compete for the Stanley Cup. Will Connor McDavid and the high-scoring Edmonton Oilers finally win the championship?

Here’s what you need to know going into hockey season, as AP Hockey Writers Larry Lage, John Wawrow and Stephen Whyno predict the NHL’s playoff-bound teams, finalists, Cup champion and award winners.

ON THE HOT SEAT

Lage: Craig Berube in St. Louis. He did help the Blues hoist the Cup in 2019, but he is coming off a sixth-place finish and a slow start could lead to a change.

Wawrow: New ownership in Ottawa wants coach D.J. Smith and GM Pierre Dorion to finally deliver a playoff contender. Are the Islanders in line for a shakeup under GM Lou Lamoriello’s watch? And the entire Columbus Blue Jackets front-office is on a short leash based on ownership’s deep frustration with Mike Babcock’s short tenure as coach.

Whyno: Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness could be on a short leash after an offseason of change with the Jets and expectations to again make the playoffs. Long term, Columbus president of hockey operations John Davidson and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen could be in trouble after the botched hiring of Babcock if the Blue Jackets don’t jump into the top eight in the East.

AWARD PICKS

Hart Trophy (MVP)

Lage: McDavid will win for the fourth time, trailing the totals of just Wayne Gretzky (nine) and Gordie Howe (six) in NHL history.

Wawrow: Excuse me if you’ve heard this before: Connor McDavid.

Whyno: McDavid.

Vezina Trophy (top goaltender)

Lage: Nashville’s Juuse Saros finally gets the credit he is due after finishing fourth, third and sixth the previous three years.

Wawrow: With Andrei Vasilevskiy sidelined for the first two months of the season, the field is wide open, with Dallas standout Jake Oettinger building on what’s already been an exceptional three-year career.

Whyno: Ilya Sorokin will solve a lot of problems for the Islanders and win the Vezina for the first time.

Norris Trophy (top defenseman)

Lage: Colorado’s Cale Makar bounces back from an injury-shortened season to win for the second time in three years.

Wawrow: Tough to not pick Makar. And yet, Rasmus Dahlin deserved more recognition last year. Should the Sabres finally make the playoffs, he will win.

Whyno: Miro Heiskanen added offense to his game last season and still didn’t get enough credit. The Stars’ top defenseman is Norris-worthy and should get it if enough voters pay attention to his all-around game and don’t just judge by points.

Calder Trophy (top rookie)

Lage: Chicago’s Connor Bedard was taken No. 1 overall for a reason, and he’s playing for a team bad enough to give him a lot of playing time.

Wawrow: I know. I know. Bedard is the favorite. Talented as he is, it’s difficult for a true rookie on a rebuilding team to shine. Luke Hughes has a better chance to shine on a better team in New Jersey.

Whyno: Devon Levi carries the Buffalo Sabres into the playoffs and becomes the first goalie to win the Calder in 15 years.

WHO MAKES THE PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference

Lage: Atlantic: Florida, Toronto, Tampa Bay. Metropolitan: Carolina, New Jersey, Pittsburgh. Wild cards: Ottawa, Buffalo.

Wawrow: Atlantic: Toronto, Buffalo, Boston. Metropolitan: Carolina, New Jersey, New York Rangers. Wild cards: Ottawa, Florida.

Whyno: Atlantic: Toronto, Buffalo, Ottawa. Metropolitan: Carolina, New Jersey, New York Rangers. Wild cards: Boston, Washington.

Western Conference

Lage: Central: Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota. Pacific: Vegas, Edmonton, Los Angeles. Wild cards: Winnipeg, Nashville.

Wawrow: Central: Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota. Pacific: Edmonton, Vegas, Seattle. Wild cards: Calgary, Los Angeles.

Whyno: Central: Colorado, Dallas, Minnesota. Pacific: Edmonton, Vegas, Seattle. Wild cards: Nashville, Calgary.

WHO WINS THE CUP

Lage: Colorado over Carolina in seven games. The Avalanche show they have arguably the best forward tandem (Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen), defenseman (Makar) and goaltender (Alexandar Georgiev) in the NHL.

Wawrow: Carolina over Dallas in six.

Whyno: Vegas over Carolina in six. Golden Knights go back to back, using the same mix of depth and consistency that worked last spring.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.