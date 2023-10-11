On Air: A Deeper Look with Joe Paiva
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Connecticut high school student dies after losing consciousness at football practice

The Associated Press
October 11, 2023 9:14 am
< a min read
      

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school student died after losing consciousness at football practice, school officials said.

Windsor High School student Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera lost consciousness during practice Tuesday and was given CPR by police and emergency medical technicians, district superintendent Terrence Hill said in a letter to families.

Hill said the teen was not engaged in any football drills or tackling at the time.

The student was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, Hill said. “Sadly, the medical professionals were unable to revive him,” he said.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 10 with Jason Miller, agency leaders and Splunk's Kristi Chiarenza who will discuss how agencies are addressing the goals and initiatives outlined in NCSIP, and what agencies have in store for cybersecurity in the future.. Register today!

Hill said crisis counselors would be available for students and staff on Wednesday. “As a community we want to keep his family in our thoughts and prayers and support them moving forward however we can,” he said.

No other information on the student’s death was provided. District officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|17 Innovation Day at Fort Huachuca
10|17 The Global Intellectual Property (IP)...
10|17 West Virginia Digital Government Summit...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories