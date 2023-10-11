On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Diamondbacks 1st team to homer 4 times in postseason inning with big 3rd vs. Dodgers

The Associated Press
October 11, 2023 10:31 pm
1 min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks became the first team to hit four home runs in a postseason inning when Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno went deep off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Lance Lynn in NL Division Series Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Arizona, which won the first two games at Dodger Stadium in the best-of-five series, went ahead when Perdomo led off the third with a drive to right-center on a 2-1 fastball.

One out later, Marte hit a 428-foot drive to right on a 1-0 cutter. With two outs, Walker pulled a 3-1 cutter to left for a 3-0 lead.

Moreno sliced a 2-1 fastball down the line to the opposite field that right field umpire Gabe Morales called fair. But the umpires huddled and crew chief Todd Tichenor reversed the call to foul, a decision upheld by a video review. Moreno drove Lynn’s next pitch, a hanging slider, 420 feet over the left field wall.

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

Lynn was replaced by Caleb Ferguson. Lynn allowed a major league high 44 home runs during the regular season.

The previous mark of three homers in a postseason inning had been accomplished 12 times, most recently by the Dodgers against Atlanta in 2020.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|18 Davis-Monthan AFB Tech Expo
10|18 The Fundamentals of Application...
10|18 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories