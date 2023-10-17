Draisaitl stars as the Oilers beat the Predators 6-1 for their first win of the season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two power-play goals and two assists, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Nashville Predators 6-1 on Tuesday night for their first win of the season.

Zach Hyman had a goal and three assists for Edmonton, which opened with two losses to Vancouver by a combined 12-4 score. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, and Jack Campbell made 41 saves.

The Oilers improved to 9-0-2 in their last 11 games against the Predators.

Tommy Novak scored a power-play goal in the second period for Nashville. The Predators dropped to 1-3 on the season.

Draisaitl opened Edmonton’s four-goal first with his third of the season at 8:11. It was Draisaitl’s franchise-record 127th career power-play goal.

Draisaitl, who turns 28 on Oct. 27, made it 5-1 when he scored again 7:53 into the second. The high-scoring forward has 24 goals and 15 assists in 24 career games against the Predators.

Nashville starting goaltender Juuse Saros allowed four goals on 11 shots before he was relieved by Kevin Lankinen to start the second. Lankinen made 17 saves over the final 40 minutes.

MAKING HISTORY

Draisaitl’s 127th power-play goal moved him past Ryan Smyth and Glenn Anderson in the Oilers’ record book. Tuesday was Draisaitl’s 641st career game. Smyth and Anderson set their marks in 971 and 845 games respectively.

WELCOME BACK MATTIAS

At the game’s first media timeout, the Predators played a tribute video for Edmonton defenseman Mattias Ekholm. Nashville traded Ekholm to the Oilers prior to last season’s trade deadline. The Predators drafted Ekholm in the fourth round in 2009.

Nashville defenseman Tyson Barrie, who was sent the other way in the deal, played his first game against his old team since the trade.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Visit Philadelphia on Thursday.

Predators: Visit New York Rangers on Thursday.

