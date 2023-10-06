On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 6, 2023 8:27 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Annapolis 34, North County 0

Archbishop Spalding 49, Gilman 7

Baltimore Poly 32, Edmondson-Westside 22

C. H. Flowers 47, Bowie 0

Concordia Prep 34, John Carroll 9

Dunbar 54, Patterson 0

Joppatowne 30, Aberdeen 6

Lake Clifton 22, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

Maret, D.C. def. SEED, forfeit

Milford Mill 47, Catonsville 3

Mt Zion 12, Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 6

North Hagerstown 70, Williamsport 34

Patapsco 25, Lansdowne 14

Reginald Lewis 20, Green Street Academy 6

Stephen Decatur 33, Kent Island 15

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

