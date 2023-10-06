Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Annapolis 34, North County 0
Archbishop Spalding 49, Gilman 7
Baltimore Poly 32, Edmondson-Westside 22
C. H. Flowers 47, Bowie 0
Concordia Prep 34, John Carroll 9
Dunbar 54, Patterson 0
Joppatowne 30, Aberdeen 6
Lake Clifton 22, Benjamin Franklin High School 0
Maret, D.C. def. SEED, forfeit
Milford Mill 47, Catonsville 3
Mt Zion 12, Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 6
North Hagerstown 70, Williamsport 34
Patapsco 25, Lansdowne 14
Reginald Lewis 20, Green Street Academy 6
Stephen Decatur 33, Kent Island 15
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
