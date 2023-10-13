Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Baltimore City College 46, Edmondson-Westside 0
Bohemia Manor 7, Havre de Grace 6
Boonsboro 28, Harwood Southern 7
Calvert 10, Great Mills 0
Calvert Hall College 20, Gilman 12
Cambridge/SD 52, Snow Hill 6
Dundalk 21, Franklin 3
Forest Park 22, Carver Vo-Tech 6
Green Street Academy 28, Lake Clifton 6
Huntingtown 46, Chopticon 14
John Carroll 27, Boys Latin 7
Linganore 28, Middletown 0
Loch Raven 44, Patapsco 6
Loyola 44, Pallotti 28
Meade 8, Glen Burnie 0
Mt. St. Joseph’s 26, McDonogh School 20
Nandua, Va. 21, Col. Richardson 15
North County 40, Severna Park 30
Patterson 21, Baltimore Douglass 0
Saint Paul’s Boys 23, Severn 7
South River 9, Crofton 7
Tucker County, W.Va. def. Oakland Southern, forfeit
___
