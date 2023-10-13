Friday’s Scores

On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
October 13, 2023 8:50 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Baltimore City College 46, Edmondson-Westside 0

Bohemia Manor 7, Havre de Grace 6

Boonsboro 28, Harwood Southern 7

Calvert 10, Great Mills 0

Calvert Hall College 20, Gilman 12

Cambridge/SD 52, Snow Hill 6

Dundalk 21, Franklin 3

Forest Park 22, Carver Vo-Tech 6

Green Street Academy 28, Lake Clifton 6

Huntingtown 46, Chopticon 14

John Carroll 27, Boys Latin 7

Linganore 28, Middletown 0

Loch Raven 44, Patapsco 6

Loyola 44, Pallotti 28

Meade 8, Glen Burnie 0

Mt. St. Joseph’s 26, McDonogh School 20

Nandua, Va. 21, Col. Richardson 15

North County 40, Severna Park 30

Patterson 21, Baltimore Douglass 0

Saint Paul’s Boys 23, Severn 7

South River 9, Crofton 7

Tucker County, W.Va. def. Oakland Southern, forfeit

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

