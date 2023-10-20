On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 20, 2023 9:39 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Einstein 35, Wheaton 0

Allegany 57, Northern Garrett 21

Benedictine, Va. 49, Mt Zion 12

        Join us Oct. 30 for Industry Exchange Cloud 2023 to discover the latest tools and techniques to manage your cloud services smartly and safely. | Register Now

Blake 40, Northwood 0

Boonsboro 42, North Hagerstown 13

Calvert 19, Northern – Cal 17

Cambridge/SD 54, Washington 6

Clarksburg 24, Poolesville 10

Dundalk 47, Bel Air 6

Elkton 35, Joppatowne 6

Fort Hill 49, New Oxford, Pa. 21

        Read more: Sports News

Great Mills 30, Chopticon 0

Hun, N.J. 34, St. Frances Academy 0

James M. Bennett 35, Easton 16

Linganore 47, Thomas Johnson 6

Loyola 32, Gilman 21

Middletown 19, Brunswick 14

Mountain Ridge 45, Williamsport 8

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

North Caroline 21, Kent Island 14

Northeast – AA 12, South Hagerstown 10

Oakdale 42, Urbana 14

Paint Branch 35, Montgomery Blair 19

Patuxent 27, Leonardtown 7

Perry Hall 24, Milford Mill 20

Randallstown 42, Lansdowne 0

River Hill 20, Glenelg 7

Severn 35, St. John’s Catholic Prep 16

South Hagerstown 27, Francis Scott Key 24

Walkersville 48, Catoctin 0

Westlake 36, McDonough 0

Westminster 21, Liberty 17

Winters Mill 10, Manchester Valley 7

Wise 45, Bowie 0

Woodlawn 32, Kenwood 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|27 Cyber Solutions Fest 2023: Cloud...
10|27 Cyber Solutions Fest 2023: Threat...
10|27 Join us at the Fourth Annual Columbus...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories