Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Albert Einstein 35, Wheaton 0
Allegany 57, Northern Garrett 21
Benedictine, Va. 49, Mt Zion 12
Blake 40, Northwood 0
Boonsboro 42, North Hagerstown 13
Calvert 19, Northern – Cal 17
Cambridge/SD 54, Washington 6
Clarksburg 24, Poolesville 10
Dundalk 47, Bel Air 6
Elkton 35, Joppatowne 6
Fort Hill 49, New Oxford, Pa. 21
Great Mills 30, Chopticon 0
Hun, N.J. 34, St. Frances Academy 0
James M. Bennett 35, Easton 16
Linganore 47, Thomas Johnson 6
Loyola 32, Gilman 21
Middletown 19, Brunswick 14
Mountain Ridge 45, Williamsport 8
North Caroline 21, Kent Island 14
Northeast – AA 12, South Hagerstown 10
Oakdale 42, Urbana 14
Paint Branch 35, Montgomery Blair 19
Patuxent 27, Leonardtown 7
Perry Hall 24, Milford Mill 20
Randallstown 42, Lansdowne 0
River Hill 20, Glenelg 7
Severn 35, St. John’s Catholic Prep 16
South Hagerstown 27, Francis Scott Key 24
Walkersville 48, Catoctin 0
Westlake 36, McDonough 0
Westminster 21, Liberty 17
Winters Mill 10, Manchester Valley 7
Wise 45, Bowie 0
Woodlawn 32, Kenwood 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.