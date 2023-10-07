On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Game 1 of ALDS between Orioles and Rangers delayed by rain

The Associated Press
October 7, 2023 12:36 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Game 1 of the AL Division Series between the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers was delayed by rain Saturday.

That was announced about an hour before the game’s scheduled start time. There was steady rain at Camden Yards and the tarp remained on the field.

The game was scheduled to start at 1:03 p.m., which seemed to leave enough time to avoid overlap with a 7 p.m. concert next door at M&T Bank Stadium featuring Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks. But bad weather could cut it close.

___

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 18 with Jason Miller, agency leaders and ICF's David Birken who will discuss IT modernization strategy and the change management strategies behind their success. Register today!

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|13 3rd Annual Diversity in Golf...
10|13 AFCEA NOVA Naval IT Day 2023
10|13 5G: The Transformation of Defense...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories