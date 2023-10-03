On Air: Between the Lines
Georgia high school football player dies after falling ill on sidelines, district says

The Associated Press
October 3, 2023 12:24 pm
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A high school football player died after suffering a “medical emergency” on the sidelines of a game in Georgia, the school district said.

The junior varsity team from Windsor Forest High School was playing Monday night when on-site emergency responders rushed to help one of its players, the Savannah-Chatham County school district said in a news release.

It said the player was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, but gave no further details about what happened. The name of the player was not released.

School officials said the student had played earlier in the game, but had rotated out before needing medical attention.

