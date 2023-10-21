Harrison Jr. the difference as No. 3 Ohio State beats No. 7 Penn State 20-12 defensive struggle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) —

All-American Marvin Harrison made all the difference for No. 3 Ohio State in a pivotal Big Ten match-up, making 11 catches for 162 yards and late touchdown as the Buckeyes beat No. 7 Penn State 20-12 on Saturday.

The Buckeyes’ defense smothered Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten), extending Ohio State’s winning streak in the series to seven games.

Penn State needed 58 minutes to convert a third or fourth down and didn’t get into the end zone until 29 seconds were left in the game. Penn State failed to convert on its first 15 third-down attempts.

Kyle McCord was 22 for 35 for 286 yards and the Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0) put up 367 total yards, a season-high against Penn State’s stingy defense.

The biggest moment for Penn State was fleeting.

Nittany Lions linebacker Curtis Jacobs stunned the Ohio Stadium crowd in the first half when he knocked the ball loose from McCord, scooped up the fumble and galloped 60 yards the other way for an apparent touchdown. However, the play nullified because of defensive holding penalty.

Five plays later, Miyan Willams plunged in from 2 yards out to give the Buckeyes the lead. Williams had 56 of Ohio State’s 79 rushing yards, an average of fewer than 2 yards per carry.

Harrison was the one reliable offensive weapon for either team. He caught a pass crossing the middle and went 18 yards for a score that made it 20-6 with 4:07 left.

“I think we targeted him 16 times, and he was open on most of those plays,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “He showed up in a big spot today again. I haven’t seen everybody play across the country, but it would be hard for me to find somebody who’s better in the country. I don’t know how he gets on these lists or doesn’t get on these lists, but to me he’s one of the most special players in the country.”

The Nittany Lions managed only field goals of 40 and 41 yards from Alex Felkins in the first half and were shut out in the second until Allar found Kaden Saunders for an 8-yard TD.

The Buckeyes sacked Allar four times.

“It sucks to lose like this — especially on the road,” Allar said. “(They’re) a really good team.”

THE TAKEWAY

Penn State: The Nittany Lions came in with the top defense in the nation. The unit bent and finally broke, unable to contain Harrison. The offense never got on track against the Buckeyes, gaining only 49 rushing yards.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes defense was outstanding, and it was good thing on a day when the offense stumbled for much of the day. Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who had one of the best defensive games in Ohio State history last year against Penn State, was a force again against the Nittany Lions.

INJURIES

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson was carted to the locker room in the first half after taking what appeared to be a hard hit to the head. Robinson stayed down on the field for several minutes and finally was able to walk off with help. He went straight from the medical tent to the locker room.

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown was hurt when he came on run the ball at the Penn State 6.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After winning the top-10 matchup, the Buckeyes should at least stay put Sunday. Penn State likely will drop.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Hosts Indiana next Saturday.

Ohio State: At Wisconsin next Saturday.

