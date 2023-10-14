Hawks, Timberwolves win again to improve to 3-0 in the NBA preseason

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Onyeka Okongwu scored 18 points and the Atlanta Hawks stayed unbeaten in the preseason with a 110-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Zion Williamson had 16 points in 25 minutes, but New Orleans fell to 0-3.

Okongwu shot 8 for 10 from the field and grabbed six rebounds in the game played at the home of the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks’ NBA G League affiliate. Trae Young had 15 points and five assists, while Dejounte Murray and Jalen Johnson each added 12 points. Murray finished with seven rebounds and four steals.

Young and Murray checked out for good early in the third quarter, when the Hawks (3-0) led by 29 points.

First-round pick Jordan Hawkins from national champion Connecticut made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Pelicans.

TIMBERWOLVES 121, KNICKS 112

Naz Reid scored 22 points off the bench, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns each had 17 and Minnesota beat New York to improve to 3-0 in the preseason.

The Timberwolves were playing their first game in the U.S. after opening their preseason with two victories over the Dallas Mavericks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. They made 20 3-pointers, led by five from Reid and four from Towns.

RJ Barrett scored 23 points in 26 minutes for the Knicks, who fell to 1-1. Miles McBride had 16 points and Evan Fournier, who fell out of the rotation entirely last season, came off the bench for 15 points and three 3-pointers.

JAZZ 138, TRAIL BLAZERS 133

Lauri Markkanen had 26 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes to lead Utah.

Rookie Keyonte George scored 17 points off the bench, while Collin Sexton added 16 and John Collins had 15 for Utah (2-1).

Anfernee Simons was 12 for 15 from the field and scored 29 points for the Trail Blazers (1-2). Jerami Grant scored 24 points and Shaedon Sharpe finished with 20.

Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the draft, had 17 points and eight assists.

