Juvenile shoots, injures 2 children following altercation at Pop Warner football practice in Florida

The Associated Press
October 3, 2023 8:20 am
APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — A juvenile retrieved a gun from a vehicle and shot two other young people following an altercation that began during a Pop Warner football practice in central Florida, police said.

The juvenile fired one shot on Monday night, hitting one child in the arm and the other in the torso, Apopka police Chief Mike McKinley said during a news conference.

The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. and officers arrived at the scene about four minutes later, McKinley said.

They took the gun from the juvenile, and he was detained. The ages of the shooter and the victims was not released. The injured children were taken to a hospital for treatment and were both in stable condition on Monday night, he said.

“It’s unbelievable that young kids, out here to play football and have a good time, would get into an altercation,” McKinley said. “Plenty of adults around. In my day, we would have run and talked to our parents about it and let our parents handle it.”

McKinley did not say what the altercation was about. An investigation is underway. No additional details about the shooting were released.

He said there were lots of parents and children at the practice, and additional adults and children were at a nearby soccer practice. No one else was injured.

Apopka is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Orlando, Florida.

