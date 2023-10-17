Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli gets seven-month ban from soccer for betting violations

ROME (AP) — Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli was banned for seven months by the Italian soccer federation on Tuesday for betting violations.

Fagioli agreed to a plea bargain with the FIGC that included therapy for a gambling addiction.

The 22-year-old Fagioli, who has already been seeing a therapist for his problem, alerted the Italian soccer federation’s prosecutor about the case and has been co-operating with authorities to mitigate his punishment.

That allowed the minimum ban of three years for players betting on soccer matches to be greatly reduced. Fagioli has reportedly never bet on matches involving Juventus.

