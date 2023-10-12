On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lionel Messi sits on the bench for Argentina’s World Cup qualifying match against Paraguay

MAURICIO SAVARESE
October 12, 2023 7:36 pm
1 min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — Lionel Messi is sitting on the bench for Argentina once again as his team faces Paraguay on Thursday in a South American World Cup qualifying match.

The 36-year-old Messi has felt muscular pains in his right leg that have sidelined him for several matches at his club Inter Miami. Coach Lionel Scaloni picked Nico Gonzalez as his replacement.

Scaloni has chosen an up-front duo with Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez for the match.

Messi missed four MLS matches for his club plus the U.S. Open Cup final. He played 10 minutes on Saturday in Inter Miami’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati. He also skipped Argentina’s 3-0 win at Bolivia in another World Cup qualifying match in September.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 18 with Jason Miller, agency leaders and ICF's David Birken who will discuss IT modernization strategy and the change management strategies behind their success. Register today!

The World Cup winners and Brazil are 2-0 in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after victories last month. The continental archrivals are due to meet in November.

The next World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada is expanding to a 48-team format, meaning direct entry to the top six teams in South America. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

Earlier on Thursday, Colombia and Uruguay drew 2-2. Veteran James Rodríguez opened the scoring for the hosts in the 37th minute, and Matias Oliveira levelled shortly before the break.

Mateus Uribe put the Colombians back in front in the 52nd minute. Uruguay equalized from the spot with Darwin Núñez moments before the final whistle after being fouled by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who was sent off.

Colombia has five points in three games and Uruguay has four.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|18 Davis-Monthan AFB Tech Expo
10|18 The Fundamentals of Application...
10|18 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories