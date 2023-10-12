On Air: Federal News Network
Lions LB Alex Anzalone’s parents headed home from Israel among group of 50+ people from Florida

The Associated Press
October 12, 2023 10:52 am
< a min read
      

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents are among about 50 people affiliated with a Naples, Florida-based church returning from Israel.

Anzalone posted on social media on Thursday morning that his parents are headed home.

Sal and Judy Anzalone were in a Jerusalem hotel as Israel vowed an unprecedented offensive against Hamas after the Islamic militant group’s fighters broke through the border fence Saturday and stormed into the country’s south. The war between Israel and Hamas has claimed at least 2,200 lives.

Anzalone told The Detroit News on Sunday, after Detroit beat the Carolina Panthers, that all he has been thinking about is his parents.

“It’s hard,” Anzalone told the newspaper.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he called Anzalone about his parents when he was informed of their plight Sunday night.

The NFC North-leading Lions (4-1) play NFC-South leading Tampa Bay (3-1) on the road Sunday.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

