The Associated Press
October 1, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .330; Seager, Texas, .327; Bichette, Toronto, .307; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Yoshida, Boston, .288; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .282; Tucker, Houston, .282; Rutschman, Baltimore, .277; Turner, Boston, .277; Semien, Texas, .276; Witt Jr., Kansas City, .276.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 122; A.García, Texas, 108; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 102; Bregman, Houston, 101; Henderson, Baltimore, 100; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 97; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 95; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 95; Tucker, Houston, 95.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 111; A.García, Texas, 107; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 103; Semien, Texas, 100; Devers, Boston, 99; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 98; Alvarez, Houston, 97; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 97; Seager, Texas, 96; Turner, Boston, 96; Suárez, Seattle, 96; Bregman, Houston, 96; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 96.

HITS_Semien, Texas, 185; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 180; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 177; Bichette, Toronto, 174; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 173; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 172; Kwan, Cleveland, 171; N.Lowe, Texas, 163; Torres, New York, 163; Rutschman, Baltimore, 162.

DOUBLES_Seager, Texas, 42; Santander, Baltimore, 41; Semien, Texas, 40; M.Chapman, Toronto, 39; N.Lowe, Texas, 38; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 37; Verdugo, Boston, 37; Hays, Baltimore, 36; Kwan, Cleveland, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 36; Tucker, Houston, 36.

TRIPLES_Witt Jr., Kansas City, 11; Henderson, Baltimore, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; 7 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; A.García, Texas, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 38; Judge, New York, 37; Seager, Texas, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 31; Torkelson, Detroit, 31.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 67; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 49; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 37; Castro, Minnesota, 33; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 32; Mateo, Baltimore, 32; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Giménez, Cleveland, 30; Tucker, Houston, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 28.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Toronto, 16-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 16-8; Cole, New York, 15-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 15-9; L.Castillo, Seattle, 14-9; Kremer, Baltimore, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-7; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 13-9; Kirby, Seattle, 13-10; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.63; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.79; Bradish, Baltimore, 2.86; Gausman, Toronto, 3.16; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.34; Kirby, Seattle, 3.35; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.46; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.50; Bassitt, Toronto, 3.60; Berríos, Toronto, 3.65.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 237; P.López, Minnesota, 234; Cole, New York, 222; L.Castillo, Seattle, 219; Cease, Chicago, 214; Giolito, Cleveland, 204; F.Valdez, Houston, 200; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 197; Gilbert, Seattle, 189; Bassitt, Toronto, 186; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 186.

