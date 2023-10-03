On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
October 3, 2023 7:32 pm
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .330; Seager, Texas, .327; Bichette, Toronto, .306; Ohtani, Los Angeles, .304; Yoshida, Boston, .289; Tucker, Houston, .284; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .282; Rutschman, Baltimore, .277; Semien, Texas, .276; Turner, Boston, .276; Witt Jr., Kansas City, .276.

RUNS_Semien, Texas, 122; A.García, Texas, 108; Bregman, Houston, 103; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 102; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 102; Henderson, Baltimore, 100; Tucker, Houston, 97; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 97; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 95; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 95.

RBI_Tucker, Houston, 112; A.García, Texas, 107; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 103; Devers, Boston, 100; Semien, Texas, 100; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 98; Bregman, Houston, 98; Alvarez, Houston, 97; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 97; Seager, Texas, 96; Turner, Boston, 96; Suárez, Seattle, 96; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 96.

HITS_Semien, Texas, 185; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 180; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 177; Bichette, Toronto, 175; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 173; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 172; Kwan, Cleveland, 171; Bregman, Houston, 163; N.Lowe, Texas, 163; Rutschman, Baltimore, 163; Torres, New York, 163; Tucker, Houston, 163.

        How are agencies finding and hiring the right talent, and training the workforce to keep up with the needs of cybersecurity initiatives? Join Jason Miller and a panel of agency and industry leaders on Oct. 5 as they explore strategies and challenges. Register today!

DOUBLES_Seager, Texas, 42; Santander, Baltimore, 41; Semien, Texas, 40; M.Chapman, Toronto, 39; N.Lowe, Texas, 38; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 37; Tucker, Houston, 37; Verdugo, Boston, 37; Hays, Baltimore, 36; Kwan, Cleveland, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 36.

TRIPLES_Witt Jr., Kansas City, 11; Henderson, Baltimore, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 6; Kiermaier, Toronto, 6; Rosario, Los Angeles, 6; 8 tied at 5.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; A.García, Texas, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 38; Judge, New York, 37; Seager, Texas, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 31; Torkelson, Detroit, 31.

STOLEN BASES_E.Ruiz, Oakland, 67; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 49; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 37; Castro, Minnesota, 33; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 32; Mateo, Baltimore, 32; Franco, Tampa Bay, 30; Giménez, Cleveland, 30; Tucker, Houston, 30; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 28.

PITCHING_Bassitt, Toronto, 16-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 16-8; Cole, New York, 15-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 15-9; L.Castillo, Seattle, 14-9; Kremer, Baltimore, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-7; E.Rodriguez, Detroit, 13-9; Kirby, Seattle, 13-10; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3.

ERA_Cole, New York, 2.63; S.Gray, Minnesota, 2.79; Bradish, Baltimore, 2.83; Gausman, Toronto, 3.16; L.Castillo, Seattle, 3.34; Kirby, Seattle, 3.35; F.Valdez, Houston, 3.46; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3.50; Bassitt, Toronto, 3.60; Berríos, Toronto, 3.65.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 237; P.López, Minnesota, 234; Cole, New York, 222; L.Castillo, Seattle, 219; Cease, Chicago, 214; Giolito, Cleveland, 204; F.Valdez, Houston, 200; J.Ryan, Minnesota, 197; Gilbert, Seattle, 189; Bassitt, Toronto, 186; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 186.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|9 EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2023
10|9 APTA's TRANSform Conference &...
10|9 AUSA 2023 Annual Meeting &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories